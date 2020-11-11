Pincho Celebrates Ten Years With $10,000 Giveaway and New Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Dreamt up at a backyard barbecue and launched in 2010 on a shoestring budget, Pincho is one of South Florida's homegrown fast-casual success stories.

In the past decade, the Miami-based burger and kebab restaurant has grown from its original restaurant to a successful franchise business. What began as one small restaurant in Westchester, Pincho — formerly known as Pincho Factory — is now ten locations strong throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

"Despite the pandemic, business is doing great. Miami has really supported us through COVID," Pincho cofounder Otto Othman tells New Times. "We didn't furlough anyone, and it was the best decision we've ever made. Now we're back in growth mode and looking for opportunities to expand the brand now that everything is off of pause. We’re thrilled to be celebrating ten years and hope to have ten more on the horizon."

To commemorate the milestone, Pincho — formerly known as Pincho Factory — is offering a "Ten Days of Pincho" giveaway.

Through Monday, November 16, customers are encouraged to share photos from Pincho on social media. When they do, they'll be entered to win a Pincho Black Card valued at $1,000. Over the ten days, ten winners will be selected for a $10,000 total giveaway — $1,000 for each winner to spend at Pincho. To be eligible, guests must tag @pincho and include the hashtag #10YearsOfPincho.

After the giveaway ends, the restaurant will introduce a Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich.

"Miami is lacking a good Nashville hot chicken sandwich, and this is the answer," Othman says of the new offering, served on a locally baked bun and topped with coleslaw, pickles, and the restaurant's pink "Flamingo Sauce." Adds the Pincho honcho: "It's traditional-style, with our own little twist. Nashville would be proud."

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of South Florida and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

On Thursday, November 19, Pincho will offer $1 hot chicken sandwiches to customers who arrive with their favorite competitor's crispy chicken sandwich for comparison. The promotion will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over the past decade, Pincho's Latin-inspired burgers have been featured locally and nationally , propelling the business from a local secret to a Miami standout known for out-of-the-box menu offerings that range from burgers and kebabs to the restaurant's new sandwiches and Pincho Plates.

"We've been through some crazy things to get where we are today," Othman says. "Ten years of business is a big accomplishment. It feels good to still be relevant after ten years, and we can't wait to keep that momentum going."

Pincho. Various locations; pincho.com.