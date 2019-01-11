Geoffrey Zakarian Launches the Royal Brunch at Point Royal

If you missed Geoffrey Zakarian's fabulous brunch at his South Beach restaurant, Tudor House, there's good news.

On Sunday, the celebrity chef will launch the Royal Brunch at his Point Royal restaurant inside the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.

The brunch is co-created by Zakarian and Point Royal's new chef de cuisine, Daniel Siegelman. Siegelman's resume includes working at a host of venerable establishments including Michael Chiarello’s Bottega in California, Michael Mina’s MM74 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and Stephen Starr’s and Chef Justin Smillie’s Upland in Miami Beach.

Says Zakarian of this weekend feast, "Daniel and I created a fantastic brunch experience for visitors and the local community to enjoy. After months of careful selection and tastings, I’m thrilled to finally provide guests with a lavish, yet approachable brunch experience designed to please the most varied of palates. Plus, what’s more fun than unlimited mimosas and bloody marys?”

Point Royal's brunch selections Courtesy of Point Royal

The seasonal menu includes an extensive array of brunch items like a butcher's table complete with a carving station and cheeses, housemade breads and pastries, specialty egg dishes, fried chicken, shrimp and grits, mac 'n' cheese, hashes, and salads. Seafood fans will appreciate the brunch's raw bar that includes oysters, shrimp cocktail, and all the stone crabs you can get your claws into.

Guests can also make their own custom bloody mary when the tableside boozy bar cart rolls around. The cart offers all the toppings and sauces your cocktail could want like celery, pickled veggies, bacon, and more. Unlimited mimosas and fresh juice-based cocktails are also available.

The Royal Brunch at Point Royal. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood. 954-602-8750; pointroyal-fl.com. Brunch is served on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $45 per adult and $19 for kids. Unlimited bloody marys and mimosas cost $30 additional. Reservations are suggested.