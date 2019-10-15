 


4
Rachael Ray's food is delivered via Uber Eats.
Photo courtesy of Uber Eats

Rachael Ray Opens Virtual Eatery With Uber Eats

Laine Doss | October 15, 2019 | 11:13am
Rachael Ray's fans in South Florida can now taste the celebrity chef's favorite recipes when Rachael Ray to Go launches Thursday, October 17.

Ray isn't opening a restaurant in the Magic City. Instead, she has partnered with Uber Eats to deliver a selection of favorite dishes from her new cookbook, Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals From a Sweet and Savory Life.

The virtual pop-up will offer delivery through the end of the year and is available solely via Uber Eats in 13 cities across the nation: Miami, Fort Lauderdale, New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, Chattanooga, and Toronto.

The menu includes 11 items ranging in price from $3.95 to $13.95. The meals will be prepared locally by Reef Kitchens, a delivery-only service that operates a number of virtual restaurants on Uber Eats. Meals will be delivered throughout Miami-Dade and Broward Counties from seven delivery locations in Miami-Dade and one in Broward. Each order will include a thank-you note and a sweet treat. Additionally, 250 customers in each city will randomly receive a copy of Ray's new book.

Menu items are as follows:

  • Buffalo pulled chicken chili ($7.95), served with smoked blue ranch sauce and corn chip scoops.
  • Tahini caesar salad ($7.95), romaine and kale tossed with a tahini-flavored caesar dressing and topped with za’atar-spiced croutons.
  • Sicilian orange and fennel salad ($8.95), with oregano, red onion, celery, fresh oregano, and pitted olives tossed in extra-virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar, topped with orange slices.
  • Big s’mac cheeseburger ($9.95), topped with American cheese, chopped iceberg lettuce, chopped onion, pickle, and special sauce on a soft sesame-seed bun.
  • Fried chicken sandwich ($9.95) served on a potato bun with chopped onion, chopped iceberg and Rach’s sweet 'n' spicy pickles with sweet heat (spicy honey) on the side.
  • A dozen spiced fried chicken wings ($13.95), marinated in buttermilk and 12 spices, served with sweet heat (spicy honey) on the side.
  • Bolognese with egg tagliatelle ($13.95), topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano.
  • Fettuccine alla vodka ($12.95), topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano.
  • Jalapeño popper grits ($4.95), flavored with cream cheese and fresh jalapeños.
  • Sweet 'n' spicy pickles ($3.95).
  • Cauliflower mash with roasted garlic, ricotta, lemon, and thyme ($4.95).

The Rachael Ray collaboration might be only the beginning of Uber Eats' partnering with a string of celebrity chefs and famous restaurants. According to Bloomberg, Janelle Sallenave, head of Uber Eats U.S. & Canada, is already seeking out chefs, authors, and restaurateurs for future virtual restaurants.

In the meantime, Miami can get a taste of Ray's cooking when the Uber Eats driver brings her brand of "yum-o" to your door.

Rachael Ray to Go. October 17 through December 31 via ubereats.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

