Sistrunk Market & Brewery to Open in Fort Lauderdale

Sistrunk Market & Brewery, a 40,000-square-foot multi-use facility, is slated to open this fall in FAT Village.

Society 8 Hospitality Group's Steven Dapuzzo says the project will include a food hall, a fully operational brewery, an event space, a meeting space, a recording studio, light-use office space, and warehouse space. "It's really a lifestyle complex. The plan is for people to be able to work, eat, and play there."

The focal point of Sistrunk is the food hall and brewery. A dozen kiosks will surround the brewery's taproom, and seven of them will serve food from local entrepreneurs. Dapuzzo says about half of the kiosks have secured commitments from local chefs, though the names have not been released.