4
Bahama Yellow, a Hefeweizen released by Miami's Beat Culture Brewery to raise money for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.
Bahama Yellow, a Hefeweizen released by Miami's Beat Culture Brewery to raise money for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.
Beat Culture Brewery via Facebook.

South Florida Breweries Help Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts for Bahamas

David Minsky | September 5, 2019 | 2:16pm
AA

Breweries across South Florida have pooled their resources to help communities in the Bahamas that were decimated by Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian made landfall in the northern Bahamas September 1 as a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 185 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center, and was stationary over the area for nearly two days. At least 20 deaths have been attributed to Dorian in Abaco and Grand Bahama alone, according to the Nassau Guardian.

Breweries from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach have organized their efforts to donate supplies and raise money for those affected.

Below is a list of South Florida breweries gathering supplies and funds to help the people of the Bahamas.

If you are from a brewery, bar, or restaurant that's organizing any fundraising activity or supply drive, please email cafe@miaminewtimes.com with details.

Beat Culture Brewery


7250 NW 11 St., Miami
786-431-5413
beatculture.com


The brewery recently released Bahama Yellow, a Hefeweizen. Purchase the Bahamas-themed beer and the proceeds will go to Dorian relief. Beat Culture has also joined forces with Abarth Club Florida and Corsa Club America to hold a hurricane-relief drive at the brewery Monday, September 9, from 7 to 10 p.m. Find details on Beat Culture's Facebook page.

Due South Brewing Co.


2900 High Ridge Rd., #3, Boynton Beach
561-463-2337
duesouthbrewing.com


Due South is partnering with the Bahamas Relief Effort, a group run by military veterans, to send supplies to the islands. You can find a list of needed supplies on Due South Brewing's Facebook page and drop them off at the brewery.

Mathews Brewing Company


130 S. H St., Lake Worth
561-812-3738
mathewsbrewingcompany.com


The brewery is hosting a music festival this Saturday, September 7, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. to benefit Dorian relief efforts. The benefit will offer food trucks, raffles, and live music by bands such as Speed the Dub, Hell and Holler, and others. One dollar from every beer sold will be donated to relief. The brewery is also accepting donations of supplies such as water, canned goods, and dog food.

Tarpon River Brewing


280 SW Sixth St, Fort Lauderdale
954-353-3193
tarponriverbrewing.com


Lisa Siegel from Tarpon River Brewing and Riverside Market says her team rounded up four 50-foot shipping containers holding items such as medical supplies, food, clothes, and dozens of pallets of water.

Siegel met with officials in the shipping and aviation industries Monday. She adds that Cliff Berry Inc., located less than a mile from Riverside Market South, donated the four shipping containers. Siegel received clearance from the Bahamian government to deliver the containers via boat Saturday.

The call for donations was announced on social media, Siegel says, and the donations flowed into Tarpon River Brewing, Riverside Market, and other drop-off locations in a matter of hours. Siegel adds there will be a second call for donations — of items such as tents, tools, and rebuilding supplies — but they can't be accepted now due to logistical reasons.

Tarpon River Brewing is also organizing several benefit events over the weekend, including a $28 spinning class hosted by Cyclebar Fort Lauderdale this Friday, September 6, that includes a Tarpon River beer. Siegel says a benefit concert will take place Tarpon River Sunday, September 7.

She's asking the public to donate money to the Hope 4 Hope Town — Abaco Islands Relief Fund GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $260,000 as of Wednesday evening.

The Tank Brewing Company


5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami
786-801-1554
tankbrewing.com


The Tank has partnered with Imperial Freight Brokers to deliver supplies to the Bahamas. The taproom is accepting donations for supplies such as diapers, mosquito repellent, first-aid kits, baby food, batteries, and sanitizing products.

Tequesta Brewing Company


287 N. U.S. Highway 1, Tequesta
561-745-5000
tequestabrewing.com


The brewery is accepting donations of cash and supplies through this weekend. Visit Tequesta Brewing's Facebook page for a list of needed items, from batteries to heavy equipment such as excavators.

Wynwood Brewing Company


565 NW 24th St., Miami
305-982-8732
wynwoodbrewing.com


Wynwood Brewing is calling on local brewers to make a collaborative beer in which 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Dorian relief efforts.

Details about the collaboration and where the money will go will follow in the coming days, but Adam Fine with Native Brewing Company says the beer will be inspired by the "flavors of the Bahamas."

Fine says the people at Wynwood Brewing contacted him and several other breweries this past Wednesday. He says the correspondence was a general call to see who wanted to participate but adds there was an "overwhelming response" from brewers.

The individual and collective capacities of South Florida breweries echo similar efforts made in the wakes of Hurricanes Irma and Maria and the deadly Camp Fire in California. Siegel attributes the massive response to the power of social media and the brewing community. "The community came together to get it done," Siegel says. "I'm a true believer that craft beer saves the world."

 
David Minsky is U.S. Navy veteran and Tulane graduate who has experience reporting on stories from California, South Florida, and the Deep South. He also won some journalism awards. Email or tweet David with story tips and ideas.

