South Florida's independent source of local news and culture

News

Sprouts Farmers Market to Open New Stores in Miami and Broward

Nicole Danna | March 9, 2021 | 4:59pm
Sprouts is opening stores across South Florida with new locations planned for Miami, Homestead, Oakland Park, Boynton Beach, and West Palm Beach.EXPAND
Sprouts is opening stores across South Florida with new locations planned for Miami, Homestead, Oakland Park, Boynton Beach, and West Palm Beach.
Photo courtesy of Sprouts
Photo courtesy of Sprouts
Sprouts Farmers Market plans to open as many as ten new stores in Florida, including locations in South Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based grocer known for its unique selection of responsibly sourced products and a farmers' market-style experience will open approximately 20 stores this year, including five in South Florida. Several South Florida locations are in the works, from Homestead to West Palm Beach. Addresses are as follows (stores listed with cross streets don’t yet have addresses). Opening dates have not yet been announced.

  • Boynton Beach: W. Boynton Beach Boulevard and Jog Road
  • Homestead: 2631 NE Tenth Ct.
  • Miami: 12690 SW 88th St.
  • Oakland Park: 700 E. Oakland Park Blvd.
  • West Palm Beach: Okeechobee Boulevard and Military Trail


With 23 Florida locations, Sprouts is not new to the Sunshine State, but this will be the chain's first foray into Miami-Dade. (There are currently two Sprouts locations in Broward, as well as stores in Deerfield Beach and Miramar.)

The grocer's format can be thought of as one part Whole Foods, one part Trader Joe's.

"Shoppers will be able to tell Sprouts is unique from the moment they step into the store," Sprouts spokesperson Kalia Pang tells New Times. "Right off the bat, they’ll notice an open layout with an emphasis on fresh food and produce at the heart of the store."

Indeed, Sprouts is best known for its fresh produce, all of it stationed at the center of the store as opposed to the familiar aisles of processed foods you'll find at most grocers. In addition, each store offers specialty products ranging from keto- and plant-based items to organic and gluten-free goods.

For those who look for bargains, Sprouts also pushes out weekly specials via its website, app, and a subscription email delivered every Tuesday to those with a Sprouts account. Designed to offer insights in trending foods, these outlets provide up to $100 in digital savings each month.

"We offer unique brands at great prices, so shopping at Sprouts feels like a treasure hunt where you’ll find something new every time," Pang promises.

The grocery chain is ranked as the 15th-most-popular grocer in America according to U.K.-based research firm YouGov. (Trader Joe's is number one, with Whole Foods Market in fifth place and Publix in seventh.) 

In addition, the company will introduce a new, smaller-footprint format in Dania Beach, as well as in Grand Prairie, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; and Smyrna, Georgia.

Keep New Times Broward-Palm Beach Free... Since we started New Times Broward-Palm Beach, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering South Florida with no paywalls.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in South Florida.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in South Florida.