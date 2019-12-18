 


South Florida's independent source of local news and culture

The ninth annual Riverwalk Stone Crab Fest is set for January 11, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale.
Photo courtesy of Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale

Stone Crab Festival on Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale Set for January

Teri Berg | December 18, 2019 | 11:02am
AA

A hearty season's greetings to South Florida lovers of stone crab.

Riverwalk will host its ninth-annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival at Esplanade Park in downtown Fort Lauderdale on January 11, smack in the middle of stone crab season.

The state's legal harvest period for stone crab runs from October 15 through May 15.

Riverwalk's seafood fest will gather some of Fort Lauderdale's favorite restaurants to serve an array of fresh dishes, starting at $5, along with a beer garden. Presale tickets for unlimited cold beer to wash down those oyster crackers are on sale now for $20. Day-of tickets to the Beer Garden will cost $25 at the gate.

Parking near Esplanade Park is hard to come by on Saturdays, so plan to arrive early for what's available in the adjacent lot and on the street. Otherwise, you can easily catch an Uber or Lyft ride.

Organizers say the festival will be pet-friendly, but Pork Chop must be leashed and well-behaved. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged, but outside food and drinks or, God forbid, a cooler? Fuhgeddaboutit!

Riverwalk Stone Crab & Seafood Festival. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 11, in Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; goriverwalk.com. Admission is free; presale beer tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

 
Veteran journalist Teri Berg is an award-winning writer and editor. A native Ohioan, she's celebrating a decade in South Florida.

