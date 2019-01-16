 


Nom nom nom. Tacos await at Tacocraft's third location in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.EXPAND
Tacocraft
Tacocraft

Tacocraft Sets Opening Date in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Jesse Scott | January 16, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

Back in November, we learned Tacocraft that would open its third South Florida location in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Now we know exactly when that will be.

The new location opens on Thursday, January 24 for dinner service from 4 p.m. to midnight. The restaurant will occupy the former space of Athena by the Sea, located at 4400 N. Ocean Dr.

TacoCraft's Lauderdale-by-the-Sea location will be open for dinner service as well on Friday, January 25 and then start its regular hours on Saturday, January 26. According to its website, the taco shop's normal hours will be Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“We are super excited to open our third location in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea,” says JEY Hospitality Group CEO, Marc Falsetto. “We absolutely love the area, location and vibe. I truly believe Tacocraft will complement our neighbors and neighborhood, by providing a unique dining experience for all ages.”

In addition to Tacocraft, JEY operates Henry’s Sandwich Station in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village, four Rok:Brgr locations, and Pizza Craft in Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee Village, among other restaurants. The two existing Tacocraft locations are in Himmarshee Village and South Miami.

Features of the Lauderdale-by-the-Sea location include a center bar boasting more than 150 tequilas and a takeout window for quick eats. The 4,000 square foot space can host up to 160 guests at one time.

Among Tacocraft’s popular specials are its Margarita Mondays ($5 margaritas from 8 p.m. to close) and Sunday Brunch, with bottomless mimosa and sangria options for ladies ($5) and gents ($15). And, of course, there’s Taco Tuesday, too, with $3 tacos, $4 beers and $6 exotico margaritas all day.

Salud!

Tacocraft Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Grand Opening. Opens at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 24, at 4400 N. Ocean Dr., Lauderdale-by-the-Sea; tacocraft.com.

