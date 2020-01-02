Taste Notes: Bolster New Year's Resolutions with New Adventures

Regardless of how wonderful or awful 2019 treated you, we all have an opportunity to start fresh in 2020. And that means putting all your ambitious resolutions into action.

In many ways, your goals may be food-related and, living in South Florida, there are always diverse happenings to help you stay on track.

For example, if you’re wanting to become a total yogi or just more flexible in 2020, Ales and Asanas will have weekly yoga events on Sundays at LauderAle Brewery for just $10, which includes a signature ale after all of your namaste-ing.

If you’re wanting to put your damn phone down more in 2020, some restaurants are trying to help out. Example: Wellington’s Beauty & The Beeeef hosts a No Phone Party on the first Monday of every month. Your meal will become more expensive if you decide to check your Insta feed while eating your gargantuan burger. So, talk to your loving spouse or child sitting across from you instead, okay?

And if your goal is to be a bit greener or just eat a little more fresh/local in the new year, South Florida has the green markets for that. In addition to popular weekly markets in Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Parkland, Pompano Beach, and more, the 65-vendor Green Market in Downtown Delray Beach opens its 24th season this Saturday at 9 a.m.

So, here’s to a rad new year filled with culinary adventures aplenty across South Florida.

EXPAND A Holiday Hangover celebration at Stranahan House in Fort Lauderdale is set for January 9. Clay Weiland Photography

Museum madness. You don’t get to drink and party in a museum every day. But, looking ahead to Thursday, January 9 at the Historic Stranahan House Museum, you totally can. For its Holiday Hangover event, the Fort Lauderdale institution will serve up specialty cocktails along with bites from dozens of local restaurants.

Taco-versary. In Fort Lauderdale’s growing Mexican-flaired restaurant space (Rocco’s, El Camino, Tacocraft, and many more), Quvo Tacos & Craft Beer is holding strong. The restaurant, located at 4354 N. Federal Hwy., will host a special all-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink affair on Saturday to celebrate its third anniversary.

A festival on the move. After a three-year stint at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverwalk, the 2020 Taste the Islands Experience will move to the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines. The fourth annual festival will go down on Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10. Its early culinary committers include Yarumba Restaurant’s Chef Danny as well as Hugh Sinclair (aka Chef Irie) and Chef Thia Verna of tastetheislandstv.com.

Switchbox shuttered. Switchbox Coffee Roasters in Oakland Park appears to have officially closed. Originally opened in 2016 by Brian and Miriam Protsman, the spot changed ownership in recent months and is now completely boarded up. This could mark the end of a total downward spiral in which Switchbox stripped away many of its menu offerings and reduced its in-house roasting operation.

Trevini time. Trevini, West Palm Italian staple and venture of Gianni Minervini, has a new home. In business for nearly 20 years and having been housed at 280 Sunset Ave. since 2012, the restaurant has officially reopened in a 110-seat space at 223 Sunset Ave.

News and notes. Cuba Libre, a Philadelphia-based restaurant with additional locations in Atlantic City, Orlando, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico (to open in 2021), will open a Fort Lauderdale restaurant in late summer 2020. ... The 35th annual KISS Country 99.9 Chili CookOff, taking place on Saturday, January 18 at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, added the Eli Young Band to its entertainment line-up, joining fellow headliners Kane Brown and Old Dominion. ... The Hukilau has a new HQ for 2020. The four-day tiki-culture love fest and Polynesian cocktail party, marking its 20th anniversary in Fort Lauderdale, is set for June 3-7, with party headquarters at B-Ocean Resort. Last year's Hukilau docked at the Hyatt Pier 66, which closed last summer for redevelopment.