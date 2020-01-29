Taste Notes: Food and Drink Aplenty Ahead of Super Bowl LIV

Hello there, Super Bowl LIV.

We knew it would be a completely loony and action-packed week, but for so long we didn’t know who we would be watching in the big game — OK, aside from not the Dolphins.

With San Francisco set to square off against Kansas City, we can count on an influx of the 49ers and Chiefs fans to enjoy all South Florida has to offer. And on the culinary front, there is no shortage of festivities.

In terms of “official” events with a food flair (that is, events sanctioned by the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee), Fort Lauderdale Beach will certainly be a place to be.

Things kick off on Friday with the Raised in the 9[54] Friday Night LIV event from 4 to 10 p.m. This massive tailgate-esque, beachside party will boast a Taste the Wave Tailgate Zone with tastes from local spots including Con Murphy’s Ocean Bar & Grill, Naked Crab at B Ocean Resort, Tsukuro, and more.

On Saturday, NFL Play 60 and South Florida nonprofit FLIPANY will host a number of sports, fitness, and wellness-related activities for kids on the beach. Among them, healthy snack cooking demonstrations and samplings at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. in partnership with the Florida Dairy Farmers Association, Florida Department of Agriculture, and Frito Lay.

Also, on Saturday (and especially if you haven’t experienced it yet), the Las Olas Oceanside Park Farmers, Antiques and Artisan Market will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked items, plants, and other items for sale. With the big game in town, this should be the most hoppin’ edition of the market to date.

Off the beach and throughout the region, there is much more happening on the “unofficial” front. If you don't want to shell out an ungodly amount of money to attend the game, I’ve got your back with a list of the top bars to catch the game in our region.

So, this is not the time to stay at home. Boring! Enjoy this über-rare week of awesomeness in South Florida and all the great grub that comes with it.

And now on to other news and notes from South Florida’s restaurant scene.

Former Obama White House chef Sam Kass will appear at the Kravis Center on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of WME Agency

Yes, we can. Former Obama White House chef Sam Kass will be the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s More than a Meal breakfast in West Palm Beach, which benefits Meals on Wheels. The Kravis Center event will feature a breakfast and Kass signing his cookbook, Eat a Little Better: Great Flavor, Good Health, Better World.

Not so lucky. Lucky’s Market, a supermarket that boasts the slogan “Organic for the 99%,” is shuttering all of its stores in Florida, including local spots in Plantation, Coral Springs and Oakland Park. Currently, items are being liquidated at 25 percent or more for the time being. According to Supermarket News, Aldi and Publix are currently in a bidding war for Lucky’s leases throughout the Sunshine State.

A dark dinner. On the WTF? front this week, it’s time for another Dining in the Dark experience at One Door East in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, February 1, at 6:30 p.m. In a nutshell, you’ll get to experience a six-course tasting menu with wine pairings, all in total darkness for $150. This is now a monthly shindig and it’s a totally different spread each time. Picky and non-adventurous eaters need not apply.

Cheers and cheese. Pompano Beach craft beer outfit Dangerous Minds Brewing will have its first-ever beer and cheese pairing on Tuesday, February 4 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. For $22, you can enjoy four Dangerous Minds brewskies paired with cheesy goodness, like Thomasville Tomme paired with DM’s Sacsayhuaman Blonde Ale and a Clarina gouda matched with its Golden Cut Belgian Triple.

Mark your calendars. Junior League of Boca Raton’s annual culinary festival, Flavors, is happening on February 6 (next Thursday) at the Addison. Tickets are $100 and include an open bar, a performance by Fred Astaire dancers, raffles, and more. Confirmed restaurants include Crazy Uncle Mike’s, Kapow, Lemongrass, Ramen Lab Eatery, and more than ten other local establishments.

News and notes. Bistro P, billed as a "restaurant within a restaurant" at Pistache French Bistro at 101 N. Clematis St. in West Palm Beach, opens this Saturday, February 1. The 40-seat space is focused on bistronomie, a culinary art zoomed in on the simplicities of French cooking, and will feature new menu items from Chef Isaac Cerny. ... High Dive, a 5,000-square-foot, seafood-focused restaurant, opens at Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach this Friday, January 31. The restaurant is the brainchild of Jeremy and Cindy Bearman who also operate Lantana’s Oceano Kitchen. ... Shake Shack has opened inside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The American fast-casual restaurant is located outside of gate D9 and is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.