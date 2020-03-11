Taste Notes: Funky Buddha Honors Pi Day With Pie and (Duh) Beer

You math people know exactly what Saturday is.

For the rest of us numerically challenged folks, a friendly reminder that it’s Pi Day – a celebration of the mathematical phenomenon that is Pi, or 3.14159 (followed by many more – in fact, infinite – digits).

To celebrate, Oakland Park’s Funky Buddha is adding an “e” to Pi and celebrating everything pie on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Anchoring the event will be a number of special release drafts available for purchase, including the brewery’s Blueberry Cobbler, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Carrot Cake, and Coconut Cream Pie offerings.

The brewery is also doing some timed tappings on Saturday – cleverly at 3:14 p.m. – of its Bourbon Barrel-Aged Muy Bonita and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Save Some Room For Later.

“This is always one of our more highly-anticipated events,” said Mitch Wilkison, the brewery's Digital Content Coordinator, in a chat with New Times. “We’ve been doing this for about five years and folks have come to count on really bold, natural ingredient-driven, dessert-inspired beers. Even if you don’t love sweet beers, it’s still a cool experience and you’ll find a flavor you like.”

If you’re looking to pair your sweet brew with actual pie, you’re in luck. There will be a pie flight pairing, featuring four four-ounce beers paired with mini pies, including a Pineapple Ginger Snap Crisp with Toasted Macadamia Nuts, Blueberry Mascarpone filled Lemon Glazed Croissant, and more.

For those wanting to take their love of pie to the next level, there will be a pie-eating contest (with prizes) at 7 p.m. You’ll want to sign up early as it’s only open to the first eight registrants.

Regardless of how you feel about pi (or pie), this is exactly what we all need during these wacky and interesting times: Something that’s fun, delicious, and involves beer.

Now on to the other news and notes from South Florida’s culinary scene.

EXPAND Cold beverage lovers: A YETI store is coming to Las Olas. Photo by Jesse Scott

Las Olas evolves. Among the visible changes on Las Olas Boulevard this week, the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar — a 7,500-square-foot space specializing in tropical booze and bites – has officially opened at 740 E. Las Olas Blvd. A few blocks away, we have good news for cold beverage lovers: Signage for a YETI store has popped up at 1007 E. Las Olas. The company is renowned for its uber-expensive yet uber-awesome vacuum-insulated drinkware.

No longer hidden. A lot has happened at 1309 E. Las Olas in recent times. The Balcony emerged on the building’s top floor. Bo’s Pub emerged on the bottom floor last summer. And now, an “Alice in Wonderland” lounge experience is taking over The Balcony space, known as The Hidden Garden. Its grand opening weekend festivities kick off on Friday at 9 p.m. with a DJ set from Ralphy Prior. Throughout the weekend, Gfunk and Hottpants will perform as well.

A night at the museum. If you’ve ever stood inside of a museum and thought, “Dang, I could use all kinds of wine right now,” Friday is your dream come true. The 25th Annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration is going down this Friday, March 13 at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale. In addition to wine, wine and more wine from leading wineries, more than 40 South Florida restaurants will be on-site serving up bites, too. It’s all for a good cause, with proceeds benefiting the museum's awesome mission of connecting people to inspiring science.

Tacos and tequila. On the mark-your-calendars front, Coyo Taco Palm Beach has partnered with Cincoro Tequila for quite the culinary fiesta on March 26. For its one-night only paired dinner affair, guests may enjoy some never-before-seen dishes at the spot, including a squash blossom quesadilla, tostadito de Cameron and more. And, yes, there will be oodles of tequila, spanning the brand’s blanco to extra anejo varieties.

News and notes. Legends Tavern and Grille has expanded its local footprint, opening a new location at 10 SW Sixth St. in Pompano Beach. The spot boasts a contemporary gastropub feel, an indoor-outdoor bar, and new menu items including New Orleans-style BBQ shrimp and plant-based boneless “chicken” wings. ... A New York gem has opened a Florida location in the form of Almond. Renowned in Manhattan and the Hamptons for artisanal dishes like a spaghetti with lobster and halal-cart roast lamb, its Palm Beach location is now open at 207 Royal Poinciana Way. ... Jupiter beach fave Papichulo Tacos has announced that it is opening a second location, in Royal Palm Beach. The spot, which is loved for its 10 types of tacos, ribs, chicken mole and much more, plans to open this spring.