The Eight Best Menus of Flavor Palm Beach 2019

This September brings on Flavor Palm Beach, a dining program with a lineup of 54 restaurants around the county featuring multi-course meals at discounted prices.

Promotional menus range from $20 to $49, non-comprehensive of tax, tip, and drinks .The month-long budget-friendly event was originally scheduled to run through September 30, but due to Hurricane Dorian, some eateries have extended their offerings until October 8 or later.

There are plenty of menus to choose from and only so much time to try them. We've done your homework for you and rounded up the best options. Below, the eight menus you must try during Flavor Palm Beach 2019.

French-American flare at Cafe Boulud. Photo courtesy of Cafe Boulud

Cafe Boulud

301 Australian Ave., West Palm Beach

561-655-6060

Chef-owner Daniel Boulud presides masterfully over the menu at his fancy restaurant in the Brazilian Court Hotel. The eatery serves scrumptious French-American fare accented with Florida's seafood and produce. During Flavor Palm Beach, dine under a shimmery ceiling made from sea shells and Pecky Cypress on starters like Key West shrimp or gazpacho andalou , main-course choices of red pepper risotto with arugula, pan-seared grouper with white beans and mole verde , or coq au vin with lardon spartzle and mushroom ($49). The promotional lunch menu ($29) includes appetizers of charcuterie and curried squash soup, and club, smoked brisket, and Cubano sandwich options for entrées. Brunch ($39) is also a three-course affair with dishes like berry parfait, French -rolled omelette with spinach and ham, eggs Benedict, and Belgian waffles with berry compote. Standout desserts are black currant cheesecake with lemon sorbet, jivara mousse with hazelnut crumble and coffee ice cream, and baked Alaska coconut sorbet. Dinner is served Monday through Thursday ($49), lunch Monday through Friday ($29), and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays ($39).

Rustic Italian at Grato. Photo courtesy of Think.Shop

Grato

1901 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach

561-404-1334

Clay Conley's lively eatery Grato is getting into Flavor's spirit with a $39 menu featuring some of its most beloved specialties. Take a seat at the kitchen bar to feast on rustic Italian appetizers like fried calamari or meatballs with parmesan polenta and broccoli rabe pesto. Move on to an entrée of chicken parm with pasta red and arugula salad, your choice of one the unique wood-fired pizzas or creamy bucatini carbonara pasta, which marries a thick carbonara sauce with fresh-cracked black pepper and has an egg yolk placed at its center. For sweet endings, the eatery is featuring gelato and sorbet flights, evvo lemon cake, and fritelle . Served daily through October.

Imoto's pork belly ramen. Photo courtesy of Imoto

Imoto

350 S. County Rd., Palm Beach

561-833-5522

Clay Conley's sushi spot is about as cozy as an eatery can get. Sate your cravings for Japanese dishes with appetizers of sizzling tuna salad with baby Asian greens, tuna sashimi, and hot sesame oil; grilled Japanese eggplant with cashew cream; or octopus and shrimp dumpling with eel sauce and beni shoga . For mains, your best bests are full spicy tuna roll with avocado; rice crusted salmon with roasted coconut curry, yellow dal, and broccolini; and pork belly ramen with soft poached egg and enoki mushroom. End your meal with assorted mochi, the Japanese delicacy made of pounded sticky rice with an ice cream filling. Dinner served daily through October ($45).

Kitchen's salmon in paper. Photo by Libby Vision

Kitchen

319 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach

561-249-2281

Kitchen's promotional menu is a good introduction to this contemporary American brasserie, owned and run by chef Matthew Byrne. A former private chef for Tiger Woods, the Philadelphia native is offering a well-rounded list of favorites like Greek-style tomatoes and cucumbers or crispy eggplant with roasted peppers, burrata, arugula, and balsamic vinegar. Entree options are fettuccine with little neck clams, salmon cooked in paper with white beans and tomatoes, or simple chicken with truffle smashed potatoes and garlic spinach. For dessert, try chocolate pie or strawberry shortcake. Dinner served daily ($45).

1000 North's cheeseburger Photo by Libby Vision

1000 North

1000 North U.S. Highway 1, Jupiter

561-570-1000

Make midday repast the standout meal of your day with this waterfront eatery's $25 promotional three-course menu. Co-owned by Michael Jordan, 1000 North is offering a range of delectable bites such as prawn cocktail for a starter. At the waterfront terrace, enjoy lighthouse views and flavorful dishes of fish tacos with Asian slaw and wasabi cream, chicken pad thai with tofu and cilantro, and grilled market fish with sauteed spinach and kale. For a sweet ending, opt for daily dessert selections with fruits and sorbets. Your choice of iced tea, coffee, or soda is included. Lunch served Thursday through Saturday ($25).

Pistache's cozy dining room. Courtesy of Pistache French Bistro

Pistache French Bistro

101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach

561-833-5090

If you are hankering for French comfort cuisine, head to this elegant, comfy little bistro on Clematis Street, where chef Isaac Cerny dishes out appetizers of roasted beet salad, burgundy escargots, and classic moules mariniere for his Flavor menu. Select from a list of main courses of grilled Atlantic salmon with signature ratatouille, coq au vin with roasted button mushrooms, butter basted carrots and potatoes, and red wine just or steak frites . To end on a sweet note, order tart au citron with blueberry compote, rich dark chocolate mousse, or warm apple cake with salted caramel and coated oat crumble. Dinner served daily ($45).

Fried chicken thighs at the Regional. Coutesy of South Moon Photography

The Regional Kitchen & Public House

651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

561-557-6460

From fried chicken thighs to shrimp gumbo, the Regional Kitchen & Public House's $35 dinner menu is a mouthwatering tour of chef Lindsay Autry's artistry and Southern roots. Choose from an array of from-scratch dishes, such as skirt steak with black-eyed pea jambalaya, crispy rainbow trout, boneless half chicken with lemon orzo risotto, and garganelli pasta with oyster mushrooms and roasted tomatoes. The eatery is also offering a lunch special ($23), with choices of traditional pimento cheese, duroc pork milanese , and roasted cauliflower and herbs, served with options of deviled eggs or sorghum tabbouleh. For dessert, dive into orange cream puffs with chocolate ganache, oatmeal cream pies, or chocolate layer cake with cherries. Lunch ($23) and dinner ($35) served Monday through Saturday.

Duck taco taco and Twenty Twenty Grille. Photo by Libby Vision

Twenty Twenty Grille

141 Via Naranjas, Boca Raton

561-990-7969

