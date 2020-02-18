Boyz II Men Launch Wine and Host Bottle Signing in South Florida

Since the early '90s, the a cappella harmonies and love songs of Boyz II Men have provided the soundtrack for romance. One of the band's most iconic hits, "I'll Make Love to You," implores you to "pour the wine, light the fire" before asking you to strip down and get busy.

That song verse is the motto of the band's foray into the wine business. Band members Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman launched their new wine series, Harmony, with an acoustic mini-concert at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel last nigh. Bartenders poured the wines while wearing shirts emblazoned with "pour the wine, light the fire" on them.

At the Fontainebleau wine launch, Stockman said that although the group never had dreams of launching a wine brand, in a way it makes sense. "Our music symbolizes love and intimacy and privacy and sexuality and all those things. And there are obviously libations involved in those types of activities."

Like the current iteration of the band (the original Boyz II Men included Michael McCary, who left the group in 2003), the wine is a trio, comprising an 2018 Bordeaux rosé, a 2018 Bordeaux white, and a 2016 Bordeaux red.

Bottles are available at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits throughout South Florida for $19.99 and will be available for online sales in the near future.

If you missed the private launch, you've got one more chance to meet Boyz II Men.

The group will appear at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Sunrise tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 to sign bottles of their wine. If you somehow screwed up Valentine's Day by forgetting to make reservations at your significant other's favorite restaurant, a signed bottle of this wine might make up for it.

Boyz II Men Bottle Signing. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, 2611 NW 124th Ave., Sunrise; 407-450-7542.