Toes in Sand, Beer in Hand at Brews at the Beach

Enjoy a beer with your toes in the sand at the Brews at the Beach.

Beer festivals in Florida are typically held at a park or in a parking lot, but Brews at the Beach will let you down some brews while shoving your toes in the sand.

Get ready to party December 7 on Fort Lauderdale Beach at Sunrise Boulevard and A1A. The fest, organized by Phillip Marro and Kate Reed of 66 Productions, will offer dozens of local and national breweries, vendors, and DJs.

Marro, whose company produces the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival, has been wanting to organize a beer event. He remembered seeing a similar beer festival that was held on the sand in South Beach about a decade ago but hasn't seen once since.

"The sand is kind of the state's biggest selling point," Marro says. "You have concerts in the sand and all of that, so why not a beer festival?"

In addition to the waterfront vista, Reed says, being directly on the beach will provide a nice breeze. The festival was organized to not only coincide with the cool winter months but also accommodate wildlife.

"We don't want to do an event on the beach during turtle season so it has the least amount of impact on the environment," Reed says. "Also, nobody wants to be on the beach when it's 95 degrees."

Featured breweries include South Florida favorites such as the Tank, Gulf Stream, and Descarga, as well as others from the Sunshine State. Brewers from across the nation will also pour. Marro says he's close to reaching his goal of 50 breweries.

Marro aims to make Brews at the Beach a three-day extravaganza, including a pig roast with brewers at Park & Ocean Friday, December 6, and a beer brunch at Wild Thyme at the Atlantic Hotel Sunday, December 8. Guests can also expect at least one local homebrew club, TaylorMade Brewing.

For attendees who are tepid about beer, the festival will also offer a full open bar serving liquor and wine.

Brews at the Beach is a partnership among 66 Productions, Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival, Ocean Wine & Spirits, Park & Ocean, Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery, SFL Hops, AR Workshop Hollywood, Kip Hunter Marketing, and Society 8 Hospitality Group.

Advance general-admission tickets cost $30; the price jumps to $50 the day of the festival. VIP tickets cost $45 in advance and $75 at the festival. VIP admission includes entry at noon, oceanfront lounge access, a full open bar, light bites, and other perks. A portion of the festival's proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

Brews at the Beach. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 7, on Fort Lauderdale Beach at East Sunrise Boulevard and A1A, Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $30 to $75 via brewfestivals.com.