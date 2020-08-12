Food Truck Wednesdays Is Back at Gulfstream Park

After a three-month hiatus, Gulfstream Village Park is hosting its popular Food Truck Wednesdays again.

Slated to run every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Silks Run near the Village Center, the event offers a lineup of mobile eateries serving sliders, chicken and waffles, mac-and-cheese fries, churros, and more. The August lineup will feature Cuban Guys on August 12, Taco Fresh on August 19, and Latin Fixins, which will park its food truck at the site on August 26.

Alex Schreer, director of experiential marketing for Madison Marquette, which represents Gulfstream Park Village, says the initiative aims to bring original flavors from other local neighborhoods to the area at an affordable cost.

"It's a win-win for everyone," Schreer says. "Food trucks get to test their foods and the market demand while people have a reason to get out of their home offices or bring the family out to try menus they might not have access to otherwise."

Each week, attendees have the opportunity to try a different food truck, with items ranging in price from $10 to $12. Schreer says the food is built to-go and that Gulfstream does not encourage seating, but for those who want to enjoy their lunch at the open-air destination there are socially distant, shaded tables in the area. Event-goers are required to abide by CDC protocols and wear protective face coverings. Gulfstream Village Park provides hand-sanitizer stations in the area, along with signage to remind people to social distance.

"Through generations, we go through new norms," Schreer noted. "This is ours now and there's no reason for everything to stop. It's just a matter of adapting to the circumstances."

His sentiments are echoed by Jorge Llapur, cofounder and managing partner of Cuban Guys, whose food truck has been a regular participant in the event since its inception last year. Part of a business that includes brick-and-mortar outposts in Hialeah, Kendall, and Miramar, Cuban Guys' food truck remains essential to spreading the word about what the eatery has to offer.

"There are not that many outdoor events right now and this gives us a chance to keep rolling," Llapur says. "We put operations on pause for a month due to the pandemic, but now we're back and have actually improved. We have switched from serving food in foam containers to offering more eco-friendly biodegradable options."

In addition to Food Truck Wednesdays, Gulfstream has announced that its annual Plant-Based Festival will take place on Sunday, November 1. The venue will also hold a One Blood Drive from August 15 to December 13 at Pegasus Park. Donors receive a COVID-19 antibody test free of cost, a One Blood tote bag, and a wellness checkup. Horse racing continues at Gulfstream Park, though the track is closed to live viewing. The casino, however, is open.

Food Truck Wednesdays at Gulfstream Park Village. 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; gulfstreampark.com.