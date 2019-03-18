What You'll Eat at the Miami Open 2019

With James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina’s creations, the Kiki on the River pop-up's abundance of Mediterranean fare, and custom picnic baskets, tennis fans who visit Hard Rock Stadium March 18 through 31 for the Miami Open might just forget they came for the matches.

Because upgrades to its Crandon Park facility were blocked by legal disputes and environmental concerns, the tennis tournament has moved north after 31 years in Key Biscayne to the home of the Dolphins. Following a $70 million renovation, the NFL stadium will host the event's 35th edition with brand new landscaping, an art pavilion, hospitality areas, and 130,000 square feet of food and beverage space.

While keeping up with the court action through huge screens throughout the stadium, fans can enjoy DJ performances along with plenty of beer at the Stella Artois bar and Mediterranean fare at Kiki on the River lounges at the ballpark's East Terrace. The "foodie trail" continues with Argentinian-inspired and Chino-Peruvian fare in the Grove area, where Novecento and Chi Fa activations are situated. The West Lawn will feature pop-ups by Miami favorites like Bluestone Lane Cafe, Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, Casa Tua Cocina, Sushi Maki, and Suviche, to pair with wine from Kim Crawford, and the Moët Champagne Garden.