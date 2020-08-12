New Times Presents a Virtual Backyard BBQ With Chef Greg McGowan

If there's one positive to the coronavirus pandemic, it's that most of us have some time to learn something new — like cooking.

If you want to hone your culinary skills, don't miss a live virtual cooking demonstration with chef Greg McGowan from the Hyatt Centric Las Olas on Wednesday, August 12, at 7 p.m.

The chef, who was recognized by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) as one of the top three chefs in the state, recently helped open the Hyatt Centric Las Olas — the first new hotel on Las Olas Boulevard to open in more than 70 years. McGowan recently took first place in the Chicago Food Summit out of the top 20 hotels in the country and was selected to cook at the James Beard House in New York City.

Chef McGowan will demonstrate the tips and tricks behind cooking three delicious dishes on the grill: A house spiced Wagyu New York strip loin, grilled elote-style corn, and a vodka-spiked compressed watermelon and grilled avocado salad. In addition, the chef will show you how to make a Strawberry Mo "Tito," made with Tito's Handmade vodka.

To attend this free demo, register through eventbrite.com by Wednesday, August 12, at 5 p.m. In the confirmation email, registrants will be provided with a shopping list to get groceries, which will allow them to get everything they need to follow McGowan's lead to perfect these delicious meals!

Registrants will also have the opportunity to donate to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival/Florida International University Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund. So far, the fund has raised almost $1.6 million to provide immediate financial support to independently owned and operated restaurants and bars impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

Miami New Times at Home Presents a Backyard BBQ with Chef Greg McGowan. 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.