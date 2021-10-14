Support Us

New Times' Tacolandia Offers a "Fiesta With Your Friends" Four-Pack

October 14, 2021 1:40PM

Taco 'bout a great time!
Photo courtesy of New Times Events and Marketing
There's only one thing better than spending an afternoon eating tacos, and that's eating tacos with friends!

Tacolandia, Miami's celebration of tacos, wants you to enjoy your taco binge with your best buddies.

On Saturday, November 13, River Landing Miami will be the place to be for unlimited tacos from Miami's best restaurants and taquerias — the Crazy Toston, Bartaco, Pin-Up Taco, La Tiendita, Taqueria Jacalito, Taqueria Mexicana, InRamen Asian Street Eatery, Eclectico Restaurant & Bar, La Traila Barbecue, El Guanaco, La Catrina, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, Even Keel Fish Shack, Mayami, La Diosa Taqueria, G.L.O.W., Chico Malo, and Mexicantina. Each restaurant will showcase its best tacos.

Wash down your tacos with beverages from the on-site cash bars (or splurge with unlimited drinks by purchasing a VIP ticket). Add in festive entertainment and you've got an event to "taco 'bout" for a long time to come.

New Times has made it easy for you to enjoy all these delicious tacos with your friends, with the Fiesta With Your Friends Four-Pack: four general admission tickets for $100 ($25 each) — a savings of $10 per ticket.

Single general admission tickets cost $35 each and include entry into Tacolandia at 3 p.m., unlimited tacos, and entertainment.

VIP tickets cost $60 and include entry into the event at 2 p.m. — i.e., an extra hour of taco eating — plus access to the VIP lounge, which offers unlimited drinks from Stella Artois, Veza Sur, Estrella Jalisco, Stella Rosa, Tito's vodka, Señorio mezcal, and Zignum mezcal, as well as food from additional restaurants. VIP ticketholders will also receive a commemorative gift.

Tickets are on sale at etix.com — but hurry: The quantity is limited and you don't want to miss out on the fun (and tacos).

New Times' Tacolandia. Saturday, November 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. at River Landing Miami. 1400 NW N. River Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $60 at etix.com.
