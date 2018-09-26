Tacolandia 2018: Buy Tickets Now Before Prices Increase

Tacolandia, New Times' celebration of South Florida's taco scene, is set to return to Soho Studios in Wynwood November 17.

The party, presented by Goya, will offer unlimited taco samples from Miami's favorite eateries, such as 222 Taco, Amour de Miami, Boss Burger & Brew, Cabo Flats, Doggy Style Miami Hot Dogs, K. Ramen. Burger, Lona Cocina Tequileria, Madlove, Mason, Pilo's Street Tacos, Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar, Point Break Poke House, Rocco's Tacos, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Taula Fresh Mediterranean, Xochimex Cantina Grill, and Yarumba.

General admission costs $35 and includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the cash bar. Gather some friends and take advantage of the Fiesta Four-Pack: four tickets for $180 (only $33.75 each).

VIP admission costs $50 and includes early entry at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP section with an open bar (spirits provided by Banyan Reserve vodka, Herradura tequila, Modelo, and Blue Martini) and exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area. A Fiesta Four-Pack costs $180 ($45 per ticket).

Don't delay — ticket prices will increase this Saturday, September 29. To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com.

New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 17, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; newtimestacolandia.com.