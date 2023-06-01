Thomas Keller to Take Over Former Ta-Boo Space in Palm Beach

One of the world's top toques, Thomas Keller, is taking over an iconic Palm Beach restaurant space.
Earlier this week, WPBF 25 reported that Ta-boo, one of Palm Beach's longest-standing establishments, would close its doors. The move came following a dispute with leaseholders, who made plans to open a more modern restaurant in the space.
On Wednesday, PR Consulting confirmed that Keller — best known for establishments like the French Laundry, Per Se, and Bouchon — has taken over the lease at 221 Worth Avenue in the heart of Palm Beach's landmark shopping and dining destination.
Since opening in 1941, Ta-Boo has been host to a number of celebrities from Frank Sinatra and Sylvester Stallone to Kathleen Turner and Rod Stewart. The storied and iconic restaurant officially closed on Sunday, May 28, and the sign has been removed from the building.
Keller was unavailable for comment.
Although there is no official word on what the concept or focus of the new establishment will be, Keller's public relations team told New Times via email correspondence that the chef was drawn to the throwback style of this spot and is "looking forward to preserving as much of the historical significance as possible."
PR Consulting also shared that the restaurant space will be closed for extensive renovations to allow for a more modern kitchen, restrooms, and other areas in order to comply with current building codes.
Thomas Keller already has a formidable presence in South Florida. His Surf Club Restaurant in Surfside has been awarded a coveted Michelin Star for its impeccable classic dishes like lobster thermador and beef Wellington.
In July 2022, Keller announced he would be opening Bouchon, a French bistro to Coral Gables' historic La Palma building. The restaurant, with locations in Napa and Las Vegas, serves French bistro fare.
When it opens, the as-yet-unnamed Keller project in Palm Beach will be the master chef's third South Florida endeavor.