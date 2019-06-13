Burger King Celebrates the Return of Stranger Things With the Upside Down Whopper

The wildly popular TV thriller/drama Stranger Things returns to Netflix July 4 for a highly anticipated third season, and Burger King is celebrating by allowing fans to eat the Upside Down.

June 21, Burger King will introduce the Upside Down Whopper. It has the same ingredients as the classic sandwich but will be served upside down in exclusive (and highly collectible) packaging.

In a nod to Eleven, the character who opened the gate to the fictional alternate universe known as the Upside Down, the special Whopper will be offered at 11 Burger King restaurants in the United Sates. And South Florida has one of them.

Fans can pick one up at the Burger King at 10494 W. Sample Rd. in Coral Springs. The other ten locations are as follows:



25560 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, Texas

128 Tremont St., Boston

415 Bullsboro Dr., Newnan, Georgia

2400 Caster Ave., Philadelphia

2009 Coit Rd., Plano, Texas

2840 W. North Ave., Chicago

35 Powell St., San Francisco

4918 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

327 W. 42nd St., New York

1437 West Patapsco Ave., Baltimore

The Upside Down Whopper is priced the same as a regular Whopper and is available beginning June 21 while supplies last. The restaurants will also offer limited-edition T-shirts, paper crowns, ketchup packets, and pins inspired by Stranger Things.

In addition, all guests who purchase a soft drink at Burger King will have a chance to win instant prizes. There will be more than 100,000 prizes that range from swag and food to cash, airline tickets, a car, and a Stranger Things VIP experience. The prizes can be won at any participating BK location.

If June 21 is too long a wait for some Stranger Things-themed merch at Burger King, you can order a special Hopper Meal. Named for the show's Sheriff Hopper, the meal is available today, June 13, through June 20 and includes a Whopper, small drink, and small fries. Order your Hopper Meal through DoorDash using the code "STRANGER" before June 20 and you'll get access to exclusive Stranger Things content from Season 3. The Hopper Meal is available at participating Burger Kings throughout South Florida.