The Upside Down Whopper
The Upside Down Whopper
Burger King

Burger King Celebrates the Return of Stranger Things With the Upside Down Whopper

Laine Doss | June 13, 2019 | 1:18pm
The wildly popular TV thriller/drama Stranger Things returns to Netflix July 4 for a highly anticipated third season, and Burger King is celebrating by allowing fans to eat the Upside Down.

June 21, Burger King will introduce the Upside Down Whopper. It has the same ingredients as the classic sandwich but will be served upside down in exclusive (and highly collectible) packaging.

In a nod to Eleven, the character who opened the gate to the fictional alternate universe known as the Upside Down, the special Whopper will be offered at 11 Burger King restaurants in the United Sates. And South Florida has one of them.

Fans can pick one up at the Burger King at 10494 W. Sample Rd. in Coral Springs. The other ten locations are as follows:

  • 25560 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, Texas
  • 128 Tremont St., Boston
  • 415 Bullsboro Dr., Newnan, Georgia
  • 2400 Caster Ave., Philadelphia
  • 2009 Coit Rd., Plano, Texas
  • 2840 W. North Ave., Chicago
  • 35 Powell St., San Francisco
  • 4918 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
  • 327 W. 42nd St., New York
  • 1437 West Patapsco Ave., Baltimore

The Upside Down Whopper is priced the same as a regular Whopper and is available beginning June 21 while supplies last. The restaurants will also offer limited-edition T-shirts, paper crowns, ketchup packets, and pins inspired by Stranger Things.

In addition, all guests who purchase a soft drink at Burger King will have a chance to win instant prizes. There will be more than 100,000 prizes that range from swag and food to cash, airline tickets, a car, and a Stranger Things VIP experience. The prizes can be won at any participating BK location.

If June 21 is too long a wait for some Stranger Things-themed merch at Burger King, you can order a special Hopper Meal. Named for the show's Sheriff Hopper, the meal is available today, June 13, through June 20 and includes a Whopper, small drink, and small fries. Order your Hopper Meal through DoorDash using the code "STRANGER" before June 20 and you'll get access to exclusive Stranger Things content from Season 3. The Hopper Meal is available at participating Burger Kings throughout South Florida.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

