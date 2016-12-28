2016's Most Notable Restaurant Openings and Closings in Broward and Palm Beach
Beloved South Florida chefs Lindsay Autry (left), Giovanni Rocchio (top right), and Kevin Dreifuss debuted new concepts in 2016.
Courtesy photos
While we all breathe a sigh of relief that 2016 is finally almost behind us, there's at least one thing we South Floridians can all look forward to in 2017: Broward and Palm Beach Counties are already shaping up to be a pretty thrilling time for South Florida restaurant openings.
Established chefs are opening new projects. Big names are headed for the area with innovative, fresh ideas. And some of our favorite restaurateurs — a few who haven't debuted a new concept for years — are looking to break back onto the scene in a big way.
Here, a final tally of the most notable restaurant openings and closings to make headlines in South Florida this year, as well as the top 35 establishments (and breweries) we're most looking forward to welcoming in 2017.
Open
-
Pumphouse Coffee Roasters, Jupiter
-
Aaron's Table & Wine Bar, Jupiter
-
Food Yacht, Jupiter
- Banko Cantina, West Palm Beach
- Meraki Juice Kitchen, West Palm Beach
- Cholo Soy Cocina, West Palm Beach
-
The Regional Kitchen & Public House, West Palm Beach
- Jardin, West Palm Beach
- Bowery, West Palm Beach
-
Sons & Daughters Farm & Winery, Lake Worth
- C.W.S. Craft Cocktails & Kitchen, Lake Worth
- Pigsty BBQ, Boynton Beach
- Bay Bay's Chicken & Waffles, Boynton Beach
-
Saxon, Boynton Beach
-
Rappy's, Delray Beach
- Bedner's Farm Fresh Market, Delray Beach
-
Jimmy's Fries to Caviar Garden Bistro & Bar, Delray Beach
- Paneterie, Delray Beach
- Che! Restaurant, Delray Beach
-
Junior's Cheesecake, Boca Raton
-
Tucker Duke's Lunchbox, Boca Raton
- J&D Cakes, Boca Raton
- Sliderz, Boca Raton
- Farmer's Table Express, Boca Raton
-
Parlour Vegan Bakery, Boca Raton
- GourmetPhile, Boca Raton
- Blooming Bean Coffee Co., Pompano Beach
- Vincent's Italian Kitchen, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
- Spring Chicken, Fort Lauderdale
-
Phat Boy Sushi, Fort Lauderdale
-
The Poke House, Fort Lauderdale
- Bar Red Beard, Fort Lauderdale
- Kitchen 420, Fort Lauderdale
- I Heart Mac & Cheese, Fort Lauderdale
-
One Door East, Fort Lauderdale
-
Agave Taco Bar, Fort Lauderdale
- Hurricane BTW, Fort Lauderdale
-
Nisi, Fort Lauderdale
- Our Passion At The Trio, Fort Lauderdale
- Wok, Fort Lauderdale
-
Alligator Alley, Fort Lauderdale
- B-Square Burgers & Booze, Fort Lauderdale
- Funky Buddha's Craft Food Counter & Kitchen, Oakland Park
-
SwitchBox Coffee Roasters, Oakland Park
- Blue Willy's BBQ, Oakland Park (re-opening)
-
Bubbles & Pearls, Wilton Manors
- Ethos Greek Bistro, Wilton Manors
-
Teff Fields, Hollywood
-
Ends Meat, Hollywood
- Runeros Brasa & Grill, Hollywood
- Diplomat Prime, Hollywood
-
Pincho Factory, Pembroke Pines
- Roasting Buddies, Pembroke Pines
-
Los Bocados, Parkland
- Ciao Cucina Bar, Coconut Creek
- Sosta Caffe, Coral Springs
-
Il Faro Pizzeria & Restaurant, Coral Springs
-
4 Rivers Smokehouse, Coral Springs
- Ella Cafe, Plantation
- Zaatar Lebanese Food, Plantation
- Lucky's Market, Plantation
- World of Beer, Plantation
- Bake Shack, Dania Beach
Max's Social House was one of the area's most notable restaurant closings in 2016.
Photo courtesy of Max's Social House
Closed
- Riverhouse, Palm Beach Gardens
-
Longboards, West Palm Beach
- Havana Hideout, Lake Worth
- Mother Earth Cafe, Lake Worth
- Bx Beer Depot, Lake Worth
- Max's Social House, Delray Beach
- Hudson at Waterway East, Delray Beach
-
Tryst, Delray Beach
-
Green Owl, Delray Beach
- Fat Rooster, Delray Beach
- Armadillo Cafe, Boca Raton
- Cantina Maxx, Boca Raton
- Meatball Room, Boca Raton
- Dixie Tracks Cafe, Oakland Park
- Kelvin 3200, Oakland Park
- Thirteen, Wilton Manors
- JoJo's Tacos, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
- Rhino Doughnuts, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
- Texas Hold 'Em BBQ, Fort Lauderdale
- Copacabana, Fort Lauderdale
- Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, Fort Lauderdale
- Johnny V's, Fort Lauderdale
- Cafe de Paris, Fort Lauderdale
- Thasos Greek Taverna, Fort Lauderdale
- Fork & Balls, Fort Lauderdale
- Dapur Asian Tapas & Lounge, Fort Lauderdale
- The Filling Station and Garage Bar, Fort Lauderdale
- BGR The Burger Joint, Plantation
Riverside Market cofounder Julian Siegel is expanding with a third location in Plantation in 2017.
Photo by Candace West
Coming Soon
-
The Parched Pig, Jupiter
- Bolay, Palm Beach Gardens
- Sant Ambroeus, Palm Beach
- Lost Weekend, West Palm Beach
- WaWa, West Palm Beach
-
Kapow!, West Palm Beach
-
Patina, West Palm Beach
- Ookapow Brewing Co., West Palm Beach
-
Steam Horse Brewing, West Palm Beach
- Palm Beach Brewery & Wine Vault, West Palm Beach
- NoBo Brewing Co., Boynton Beach
-
Rok:Brgr, Delray Beach
-
Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Delray Beach
- Batch Gastropub, Delray Beach
- Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Boca Raton
- MIA Kitchen + Bar, Boca Raton
-
Prosperity Brewers, Boca Raton
- Pompano Beach House, Pompano Beach
-
Broski Ciderworks & Winery, Pompano Beach
-
Odd Breed Wild Ales, Pompano Beach
- Holy Mackerel Brewery, Pompano Beach
-
Papaseatos, Lighthouse Point
- Oceanic Dining, Pompano Beach
- Spatch, Fort Lauderdale
-
Kreepy Tiki, Fort Lauderdale
- Good Spirits, Fort Lauderdale
- Doc B's Fresh Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale
-
Milk Money, Fort Lauderdale
-
Gulfstream Brewing, Fort Lauderdale
- Bar Rita, Fort Lauderdale
- TRP Taste, Fort Lauderdale
-
Point Royal, Hollywood
-
Monkitail, Hollywood
-
Riverside Market, Plantation
- 3 Sons Brewing, Davie
Nicole Danna is a food writer covering Broward and Palm Beach counties. To get the latest in food and drink news in South Florida, follow her @SoFloNicole or find her latest food pics on the BPB New Times Food & Drink Instagram
