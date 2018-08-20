Rock 'n' roll royalty comes to South Florida this week when guitar god Jeff Beck and legendary singers Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson of Heart join forces at Coral Sky Amphitheater. It's hard to beat a marathon concert where all three acts are must-sees, but other notable shows include Lupe Fiasco's Friday night show at Revolution Live, and the Last Ten Seconds of Life at Pompano Beach's new live music venue, The Juice Box.

Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.

EXPAND The Last Ten Seconds of Life will perform at Pompano's new music venue, the Juicebox, on August 20. Courtesy photo

Monday, August 20