Rock 'n' roll royalty comes to South Florida this week when guitar god Jeff Beck and legendary singers Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson of Heart join forces at Coral Sky Amphitheater. It's hard to beat a marathon concert where all three acts are must-sees, but other notable shows include Lupe Fiasco's Friday night show at Revolution Live, and the Last Ten Seconds of Life at Pompano Beach's new live music venue, The Juice Box.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, August 20
The Last Ten Seconds of Life: 7 p.m., $15. The Juicebox, 1327 S. Dixie Hwy W., Pompano Beach, 954-661-9719, facebook.com/The-Juicebox-2088452014733510.
SpiderCherry: 9 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Spred the Dub: 10 p.m., Free. E.R. Bradley's Saloon, 104 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3520, erbradleys.com.
Tuesday, August 21
Brett Staska: 6:30 p.m., Free. E.R. Bradley's Saloon, 104 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-3520, erbradleys.com.
Ella Herrera: 8 p.m., Free. The Blind Monk, 410 Evernia St. #107, West Palm Beach, 561-833-3605, theblindmonk.com.
Squid: With InHisHead, Monster Teeth, and others, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Wednesday, August 22
A Good Rosé: 9:30 p.m., Free. The Dive Bar, 3233 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-9264, thedivebarfl.com.
Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers: 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Rose Dickeson: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Zigtebra: 9 p.m., Free. Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, twoand.com.
Thursday, August 23
Altered Roots: 7 p.m., Free. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com.
Fjaak: 10 p.m., $10. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.
Killbillies: 8 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Mitch Herrick: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Zigtebra: With Monster Teeth and Donzii, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Friday, August 24
Bobby Lee Rodgers: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
DJ Kent Lawlor: 11:45 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Doctor P: 10 p.m., $15-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
Fat Joe: 8 p.m., $20. Wish Boca, 111 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-750-5208, wishboca.com.
Fern Street: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Friday Night Sound Waves With Electric Piquete: 6 p.m., Free. The Fort Lauderdale Beach Hub, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, fridaynightsoundwaves.com.
GlokkNine: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Suri West, 13410 S. Shore Blvd., Wellington.
A Good Rosé: 9 p.m., Free. Robot Brewing Company and Quixotic Lounge, 2621 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, 561-368-4643, robotbrewingco.com.
Hunter Reid: 10 p.m., Free. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
JL Fulks: 9 p.m., $8-$15. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Leo Dan & Palito Ortega: 7 p.m., $68-$228. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.
Lupe Fiasco: 8 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Mojito's Latin Fest: 7:30 p.m., Free. CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-835-8580, cityplace.com.
Mood Swing & the Ricca Project: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Stepdadfla: 8 p.m., $10-$12. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Tasty Vibrations: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., $0. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Saturday, August 25
Alejandro Fernandez and Los Tigres Del Norte: 8 p.m., $39-$191. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Bashaum Stewart Trio: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Belmont, Such Gold, Intervention, and Southpaw: 8 p.m., $10. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Bonn E Maiy: 7 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Broken Sound: 8 p.m., Free. Revelry, 17 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-469-1599, revelrybars.com.
Cande Rivers: 8 p.m., Free. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com.
The Coven: With Action Agent, Skoros, and MekroniuM, 8 p.m., $7-$10. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
A Good Rosé: 8 p.m., Free. Beer Punx, 920 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale, beerpunx.com.
Jeff Beck & Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson of Heart: 7 p.m., $25-$350. Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.
Lauren Echo: 7:30 p.m., Free. CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-835-8580, cityplace.com.
Nonpoint: 7 p.m., $19. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Two Tails: 10 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
The Wildfire Band: 8 p.m., $10-$25. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Zigtebra & Woolbright: 11 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Sunday, August 26
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Darude: 2 p.m., $10. BalQony at Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, 505 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale.
JM and the Sweets: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Stevie Stone, JL, Ubi Quitous, Wrekonize & Bernz: 8 p.m., $26-$30. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, propagandalw.com.
Tasty Vibrations: 12:30 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!