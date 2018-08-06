New Hardcore Punk Venue, the Juicebox, Opens in Pompano Beach

There’s a new place to rock in Broward.
The Juicebox, a warehouse venue that may prove to be a new hotspot for the local hardcore/punk scene, hosted its first local show in Pompano Beach on July 14 and will begin hosting touring bands this month. The venue is owned and operated by Josh
“I’ve been involved with the local music scene since I was 13 and now I’m 28, and there just aren’t any local venues for us anymore,”
The Juicebox is a very straightforward space, boasting 1,600 square feet for a maxed-out crowd of about 150 people. There is an area for a table to buy tickets, a spot to purchase water and soda (no bar here yet, folks), and an open floor for bands to rock on.
Last month, the venue installed printing equipment for bands that come through the venue and want to craft tees and posters in no-time. The spot also plans to host food vendors and trucks for larger events.
“If everything works out, we’ll build an actual stage... but for now it’s very punk rock,”
A full list of confirmed events may be accessed on the Juicebox’s Facebook page.
The Juicebox. 1327 S. Dixie Hwy., Pompano Beach; 954-661-9717; facebook.com/The-Juicebox-2088452014733510.
