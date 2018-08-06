New Hardcore Punk Venue, the Juicebox, Opens in Pompano Beach

The Last Ten Seconds of Life will perform at Pompano's new music venue, the Juicebox, on August 20.

There’s a new place to rock in Broward.

The Juicebox, a warehouse venue that may prove to be a new hotspot for the local hardcore/punk scene, hosted its first local show in Pompano Beach on July 14 and will begin hosting touring bands this month. The venue is owned and operated by Josh Rammath of the band Lost My Grip.

“I’ve been involved with the local music scene since I was 13 and now I’m 28, and there just aren’t any local venues for us anymore,” Rammath says. “I have a newborn son... I want to make something that will be here when he gets to be old enough to enjoy music.”