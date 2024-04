Fuerza Regida Brings Pero No Te Enamores Tour to Amerant Bank Arena

Fuerza Regida, one of the biggest Mexican regional bands, has just announced a show at the Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday, July 28, as part of the Pero No Te Enamores Tour. The U.S. tour was announced Tuesday on frontman Jesus Ortiz Paz's Instagram , where he had been teasing something special for April 12 , the date general tickets will be on sale.The band has quickly become one of the biggest acts — not just regional Mexican music, but Latin music as a whole, collaborating with superstar DJ Marshmello, Mexican-American pop star Becky G, and Colombian megastar Shakira.The group, comprised of Ortiz (AKA JOP), Samuel Jaimez on requinto, Khrystian Ramos on guitarrón, Jose Garcia on tuba, and Moises Lopez on tololoche, has climbed the Latin charts ever since the single "Radicamos en South Central" blew up in 2018.The band's latest projects,and, both reached the number two spot on's Latin Albums chart. Fuerza Regida's latest hits, "TQM," "Sabor Fresa," and the Marshmello-assisted "Harley Quinn," all boast more than 400 million streams on Spotify and have charted onLatin Airplay.Fuerza's status as one of the names that blew up with the corridos tumbado movement, which also brought contemporaries Junior H and Natanael Cano into the mainstream, has helped push the group forward as one of the genre's innovators.With a background in backyard and ranch parties, Fuerza's popularity grew due to its live presentation.The members' onstage personas helped make the live shows quite the spectacle, complete with a live band, shots taken on stage, and fan interactions. With flashy clothes and giant LED visuals, Fuerza's shows tend to feel like a hip-hop concert combined with the atmosphere of a Mexican party.With the group continuing to push the boundaries of what a regional Mexican show can look like, Fuerza Regida will be one of this summer's must-see concerts.June 6 Austin, TX Moody CenterJune 9 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden ArenaJune 14 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom CenterJune 15 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature ArenaJune 16 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile CenterJune 21 San Diego, CA Viejas ArenaJune 22 Phoenix, AZ Footprint CenterJune 29 Portland, OR Moda CenterJune 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge ArenaJuly 6 San Jose, CA SAP CenterJuly 7 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno StateJuly 13 Houston, TX Toyota CenterJuly 20 Dallas, TX Dos Equis PavilionJuly 26 Atlanta, GA State Farm ArenaJuly 27 Tampa, FL Amalie ArenaJuly 28 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank ArenaAugust 2 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum ComplexAugust 4 Belmont Park, NY UBS ArenaAugust 16 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv ForumAugust 17 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge FieldhouseSeptember 1 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 AmphitheatreSeptember 6 Salt Lake City, UT Delta CenterSeptember 8 Denver, CO Ball ArenaSeptember 15 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile ArenaSeptember 20 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank CenterSeptember 21 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins CenterSeptember 28 Anaheim, CA Honda CenterSeptember 29 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure ArenaOctober 5 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 CenterOctober 11 Leon, MX Mega Velaria*October 12 Mexico City, MX Plaza De TorosOctober 31 Monterrey, MX Arena MonterreyNovember 1 Monterrey, MX Arena MonterreyNovember 2 Torreon, MX Coliseo CentenarioNovember 7 Oaxaca, MX Auditorio GNPNovember 9 San Luis Potosi, MX El DomoNovember 16 Inglewood, CA Intuit Dome