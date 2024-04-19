Nicki Nicole Announces First U.S. Tour With a Miami Stop

Argentine rapper-singer Nicki Nicole will embark on her first-ever headlining tour of the U.S., stopping at the Fillmore Miami Beach on September 28.
The artist announced the Alma Tour alongside her newest single, "Ojos Verdes," the first offering for her upcoming project. The track debuts next week on April 24 at 8 p.m.
Miami is one of seven lucky cities hosting the Bizarrp collaborator, best known for her penmanship, her high-profile romantic relationships, and her ability to stand toe to toe at the mic with some of urbano music's best. The Fillmore show will mark her second performance in Miami this year after a wet and wild debut at Vibra Urbana.
Nicole's music is expansive, ranging from hip-hop bangers to cumbia hits and reggaeton vibes. In 2021 she was the first Argentine artist to grace the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a performance that has since notched 8.8 million views on YouTube. Her 2021 NPR Tiny Desk performance has amassed a whopping 23 million views, an impressive stat for an artist based in Latin America.
With collaborators ranging from Rauw Alejandro, Duki, and Peso Pluma to Christina Aguilera and Eladio Carrión, it's no surprise that Nicole is beloved within the Latin music community. She currently boasts 23 million listeners on Spotify, 22 million Instagram followers, and 5 million YouTube subscribers.
Tickets for Nicole's upcoming tour go on sale Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. There will be a presale for fans who sign up via nickinicole.com/tour on Monday, April 29, at 10 a.m. Check out the tour dates for the entire run below.
September 22 - New York, NY, at Irving Plaza
September 25- Houston, TX, at House of Blues
September 26 - Dallas, TX, at House of Blues
September 28 - Miami Beach, FL, at Filmore
October 1 - Chicago, IL, at Cermak Hall
October 3 - San Diego, CA, at House of Blues
Ocobert 4 - Los Angeles, CA, at Belasco
Nicki Nicole. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. via livenation.com.