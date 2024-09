Dua Lipa Announces 2025 Dates for Radical Optimism Tour With Two Miami Shows

Of course, this is all in support of Radical Optimism, Lipa's third studio album and followup to her

Upon release, Radical Optimism was met with favorable reviews from critics but didn't quite match the buzz of Future Nostalgia, with fans blaming everything from the album cover, which features a barely noticeable Lipa and a shark, to the single choices.





Today, English-Albanian singer Dua Lipa has announced the 2025 dates for her Radical Optimism Tour, which will take the pop star to venues across Australia, Europe, and North America next year. The show will eventually make its way to the Kaseya Center in downtown Miami for back-to-back shows on September 26 and 27, 2025.The tour kicks off in November with a string of previously announced shows in Asia.. The album features production work from Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Caroline Polachek's go-to producer and main collaborator, Danny L. Harle.Still, if you've seen clips online of Lipa's headlining performance at England's Glastonbury Festival earlier this year, you'll know that she can deliver a show worthy of the title of "pop star." If that performance was any indication, expect a larger-than-life show when Lipa comes to town.The last time Lipa was in Miami was as part of the Future Nostalgia Tour , which kicked off at Kaseya Center (then known as FTX Arena) on February 9, 2022.Tickets for the Radical Optimism Tour go on sale Friday, September 20. However, if you're an American Express card member, you can take part in the presale starting on Wednesday, September 18, at 9 a.m., with the artist presale beginning Thursday, September 19, at 10 a.m. (You can register for the artist presale at signup.ticketmaster.com/dualipa .)Below is the full list of dates for Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour:Tuesday, November 5 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor StadiumWednesday, November 6 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor StadiumSaturday, November 9 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia ArenaWednesday, November 13 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine ArenaSaturday, November 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super ArenaSunday, November 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super ArenaWednesday, November 20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball StadiumSaturday, November 23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata ArenaSunday, November 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata ArenaWednesday, November 27 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact ArenaWednesday, December 4 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky DomeThursday, December 5 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky DomeThursday, March 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver ArenaWednesday, March 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank ArenaWednesday, April 2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark ArenaSunday, May 11 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink CenterMonday, May 12 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink CenterThursday, May 15 – Lyon, France – LDLC ArenaFriday, May 16 – Lyon, France – LDLC ArenaMonday, May 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays ArenaTuesday, May 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays ArenaFriday, May 23 – Paris, France – La Défense ArenaTuesday, May 27 – Prague, CR – O2 ArenaWednesday, May 28 – Prague, CR – O2 ArenaSaturday, May 31 – Munich, Germany – OlympiahalleSunday, June 1 – Munich, Germany – OlympiahalleTuesday, June 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo DomeWednesday, June 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo DomeSaturday, June 7 – Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San SiroWednesday, June 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – SportpaleisFriday, June 13 – Antwerp, Belgium – SportpaleisFriday, June 20 – London, UK – Wembley StadiumSaturday, June 21 – London, UK – Wembley StadiumTuesday, June 24 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield StadiumFriday, June 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva StadiumMonday, September 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaTuesday, September 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaFriday, September 5 – Chicago, IL – United CenterSaturday, September 6 – Chicago, IL – United CenterTuesday, September 9 – Boston, MA – TD GardenWednesday, September 10 – Boston, MA – TD GardenSaturday, September 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaSunday, September 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaWednesday, September 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenThursday, September 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenFriday, September 26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya CenterSaturday, September 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya CenterTuesday, September 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterWednesday, October 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterSaturday, October 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia ForumSunday, October 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia ForumSaturday, October 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase CenterSunday, October 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase CenterWednesday, October 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaThursday, October 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena