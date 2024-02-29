Concerts 21 Savage Announces American Dream Tour, Stop in West Palm Beach Rapper 21 Savage's American Dream Tour makes its way down to West Palm Beach on June 13. By Jose D. Duran February 29, 2024 21 Savage brings his American Dream Tour to West Palm Beach on Thursday, June 13. Photo by Sue Kwon

Saturday Night Live debut alongside host Shane Gillis. From Studio 8H, he performed the tracks American Dreams, which features collaborations with Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, and more.



Now, the British-born, Atlanta-based rapper is heading out on the road as part of his American Dream Tour, a 30-city trek that kicks off on May 1 in Vancouver. 21 Savage will make his way down to South Florida on June 13 at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, along with special guests J.I.D, Nardo Wick, and 21 Lil Harold.



The last time 21 Savage made it to these parts was when he and Drake teamed up for the It's All a Blur Tour last year, stopping at the Kaseya Center (then called a nameless Miami-Dade Arena) last June. Last year he also embarked on his first-ever European headlining tour, dubbed the Homecoming Tour, which included a stop at the O2 Arena in London.



If you don't get a laugh from that last part, then you are probably not aware of 21 Savage's bizarre immigration story. The rapper was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019 after being pulled over. ICE later revealed to the public that 21 Savage was actually a British citizen who had been living in the U.S. on an expired visa. (Previously, in interviews, when asked where he was born, he always proclaimed Atlanta.) But 21 Savage doesn't speak in any sort of British accent because, it turns out, he had been living in the U.S. at least as far back as when he was 7 years old.



But don't worry; his immigration status has since been sorted. (Also, needless to say, like many young immigrants, after spending much of his life growing up in Atlanta, England probably doesn't feel much like home to him.)



Ticket presale for Citi card members is currently underway, with the sale to the general public beginning on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.



Below, check out the full dates for 21 Savege's American Dream Tour:



Wednesday, May 1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Friday, May 3 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sunday, May 5 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tuesday, May 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Thursday, May 9 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Saturday, May 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sunday, May 12 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Tuesday, May 14 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wednesday, May 15 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Thursday, May 16 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Saturday, May 18 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Sunday, May 19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tuesday, May 21 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Wednesday, May 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Thursday, May 23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Saturday, May 25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Tuesday, May 28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wednesday, May 29 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Friday, May 31 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Saturday, June 1 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

Sunday, June 2 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, June 4 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Wednesday, June 5 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Thursday, June 6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Saturday, June 8 - New York, NY - Governors Ball Music Festival*

Sunday, June 9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tuesday, June 11 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thursday, June 13 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Friday, June 14 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 15 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre



