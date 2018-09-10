Pilots Protest DHL: "You Have a Foreign Company Controlling American Companies"

Mike Griffith is a pilot's pilot. Not only did the Los Angeles dweller fly 85 missions during the first Gulf War, but he's been steering 747s around the globe for two decades since then.

So why in hell isn't the handsome 54-year-old happy with his job?

“Be careful what you wish for,” he says. “The life of an airline pilot looks glamorous from the outside. But that is only the way it looks.”