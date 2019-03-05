 


GrowHealthy Opens Its Third Florida Cannabis Dispensary in Lake Worth
Adam Hendel

GrowHealthy Opens Its Third Florida Cannabis Dispensary in Lake Worth

Falyn Freyman | March 5, 2019 | 9:14am
Medical cannabis company GrowHealthy will open a dispensary in Lake Worth this week, located at 5614 S. Sta te Road 7, on the highway's Northbound side. The shop is the company's third in Florida and second in Palm Beach County.

Operating under iAnthus Capital Holdings, which owns, operates, and partners with cannabis enterprises across the country, GrowHealthy Lake Worth will open up service to the west Lake Worth/Wellington area. The other two locations are located in Brandon and West Palm Beach. The company has plans to open 17 additional dispensaries throughout the state in 2019.

"Whether you're a cannabis connoisseur or you've never experienced its benefits, there's something for you at GrowHealthy," says Don Moxley, Director of Applied Science and Brand Development at GrowHealthy. "The team here is experienced and judgement-free, which is how all things surrounding cannabis should be."

Like other dispensaries in the state, GrowHealthy will sell a range of vaporizer cartridges, oral cannabis tinctures, oil syringes, and topical salves which have been quality control tested for heavy metals, solvents, and microbiological contaminants. Smokeable weed is still illegal in Florida, although in a press conference back in January, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he would drop the state’s appeal of a court decision that says banning smokable medical marijuana violates a constitutional amendment.

Starting this Friday, March 8, GrowHealthy Lake Worth will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. To celebrate its grand opening, first-time patients will receive a 25% discount on all products. The location is also offering a 40% discount to all veterans March 8 through 10, and special buy-one, get-one-half-off deals throughout the weekend.

"A dispensary shouldn't just be a store where you walk in, buy cannabis, and walk out," Moxley says. "Our patient care representatives provide the information customers need to have a healthy relationship with cannabis. They're highly trained in customer service and exceptionally knowledgeable when it comes to cannabis varietals."

GrowHealthy Lake Worth joins a growing list of cannabis and CBD dispensaries serving Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. And with the new legislative session set to begin March 5 and lawmakers poised to consider expanding Florida’s medical marijuana laws, Floridians might soon be joining states like Vermont and Seattle, which enjoy legal, recreational marijuana.

