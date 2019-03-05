GrowHealthy Opens Its Third Florida Cannabis Dispensary in Lake Worth

Medical cannabis company GrowHealthy will open a dispensary in Lake Worth this week, located at 5614 S. Sta te Road 7, on the highway's Northbound side. The shop is the company's third in Florida and second in Palm Beach County.

Operating under iAnthus Capital Holdings, which owns, operates, and partners with cannabis enterprises across the country, GrowHealthy Lake Worth will open up service to the west Lake Worth/Wellington area. The other two locations are located in Brandon and West Palm Beach. The company has plans to open 17 additional dispensaries throughout the state in 2019.

"Whether you're a cannabis connoisseur or you've never experienced its benefits, there's something for you at GrowHealthy," says Don Moxley, Director of Applied Science and Brand Development at GrowHealthy. "The team here is experienced and judgement-free, which is how all things surrounding cannabis should be."