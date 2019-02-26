Where to Buy Medical Marijuana and CBD in Palm Beach County

With more medical marijuana patients and doctors than ever, demand is soaring for cannabis products in the state of Florida. Although it's getting easier to obtain your marijuana license, supply is still relatively limited due to the state's strict vertical integration laws dictating who can grow, package, and distribute legal pot.

Luckily, with a newly-appointed cannabis director and agricultural commissioner Nikki Fried prioritizing better patient access to medical weed, it's only a matter of time before marijuana products are freely available to those who need it, whenever they need it. In the meantime, options to legally procure medical marijuana and CBD products in South Florida are steadily increasing.

Here is a list of where you can buy medical marijuana and shops specializing in CBD in Palm Beach County:

Curaleaf. With a cultivation facility in Florida, Curaleaf grows and sells a variety of THC- and CBD-dominant products, including CBD flower, oil, THC hybrid topical balm, vape cartridges, and more. Open weekdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 1125 N. Dixie Hwy., Ste. C, Lake Worth; curaleaf.com.



Earth Florida. This CBD-centric shop's mission is "to restore lives with the help of CBD as a natural and pure remedy." Offering third party lab-tested liquids, edibles, concentrates, and pet-friendly products. Open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sundays 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. 537 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-763-8273; earthflorida.com.



Entourage FX. Specializes in CBD products with a special focus on CBD for pets. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed Sundays. 804 US Hwy. 1, Ste. #4, Lake Park; 561-328-8384; entouragefxflorida.com.

GrowHealthy. Offers a full range of medical marijuana and CBD products with discounts for first-time patients, veterans, and financial hardship. Must have your medical marijuana license. Open daily 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 4237 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-675-0890; growhealthy.com.

Health Synergy. Customers rave about the high-quality CBD products and knowledgeable staff in a clean, professional setting. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 3253 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton; 561-571-5338; hempmedicals.com.

Courtesy of Knox Medical

Knox Cannabis Dispensaries. Specializes in CBD products, vape oils, and topical creams that contain varying concentrations of THC, and more. "Peria, our latest propriety strain, has some of the highest concentrations of effective, medical-grade CBD on the market," says Knox spokesperson Scott Klenet. Open weekdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 1 S. Dixie Hwy., Ste. A, Lake Worth; 561-440-2622; knoxmedical.com.



Levels Smoke Shop. In addition to full-spectrum CBD vapes, oils, and wax, Levels offers several strains of CBD hemp flower, pre-rolled CBD joints, lotions, balms and more. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. 4645 Gun Club Rd., Ste.16, West Palm Beach; 561-855-7069; levelssmokeshop.com.



MUV Medical Cannabis Dispensary. Newer to the medical marijuana dispensing club in Florida, MUV originally launched in Arizona and has received numerous best of Arizona awards for medical cannabis products. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1045 S. State Rd. 7 Ste. 200, Wellington; 407-502-4059; altmedflorida.com.

Courtesy of Trulieve

Nutrition World. A local staple for more than 45 years, Nutrition World features a large selection of vitamins, supplements, natural foods, health and beauty aids and natural pet foods and offers several brands, potencies, and flavors of CBD. Open weekdays 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sundays 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 2401 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561-626-4377; nutritionworld.com.

Trulieve. The state's largest seller of medical marijuana also carries CBD products, vape pens and cups, CBD topical lotion, capsules, drops, concentrates, and more. Open weekdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 1324 N. Military Trl., West Palm Beach; 561-366-2618; trulieve.com.