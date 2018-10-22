 


Find Your Broward County Early Voting Location Here
Photo by Kyle Munzenrieder

Find Your Broward County Early Voting Location Here

Celia Almeida | October 22, 2018 | 10:31am
Early voting begins in Florida today and runs through November 4, the last Sunday before Election Day, November 6. Though midterm elections are often viewed through a national lens, the stakes could not be higher for the Sunshine State than they are this year.

Red tide has progressed from the southwest coast of Florida to Palm Beach and Broward Counties under the watch of Governor Rick Scott, yet the outgoing governor is statistically tied to incumbent Senator Bill Nelson for the contested senate seat.

The candidates running for governor are polar opposites. Former Congressman Ron DeSantis, a Trump lackey with a penchant for "accidental" racism is up against Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, a progressive who, if elected, will become the first African American governor in Florida's history.

Here are the early voting locations in Palm Beach County. Polls are open from Monday, October 22, to Sunday, November 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your sample ballot on the Broward County Supervisor of Elections website and arrive at the polls prepared. Find our list of Palm Beach early voting locations here. Happy voting!

African-American Research Library
2650 Sistrunk Blvd. (NW Sixth St.)
Fort Lauderdale 33311

Coral Ridge Mall (North or Northwest Entrance)
3200 N. Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale 33306

Davie/Cooper City Branch Library
4600 SW 82 Ave.
Davie 33328

Emma Lou Olson Civic Center
1801 NE Sixth St.
Pompano Beach 33060

Fort Lauderdale Branch Library/Art Serve
1350 E. Sunrise Blvd. Rm. 130
Fort Lauderdale 33304

Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center
410 SE Third St.
Hallandale Beach 33009

Hollywood Branch Library
2600 Hollywood Blvd.
Hollywood 33020

Miramar Branch Library
2050 Civic Center Pl.
Miramar 33025

North Regional Library/BC
1100 Coconut Creek Blvd.
Coconut Creek 33066

Northwest Regional Library
3151 University Dr.
Coral Springs 33065

Nova Southeastern University (Huizenga College of Business)
3301 College Ave. Rm. 1048 and 1049
Davie 33311

Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex
445 SW Second St.
Deerfield Beach 33441

Parkland Recreation and Enrichment Center
10559 Trails End
Parkland 33076

SOE at E Pat Larkins Community Center
520 Martin Luther Kind Blvd.
Pompano Beach 33060

SOE at Lauderhill Mall
1519 NW 40th Ave.
Lauderhill 33313

South Regional Library/BC
7300 Pines Blvd.
Pembroke Pines 33024

Southwest Regional Library
16835 Sheridan St.
Pembroke Pines 33331

Sunrise Civic Center
10610 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
Sunrise 33351

Tamarac Branch Library
8701 W. Commercial Blvd.
Tamarac 33321

West Regional Library
8601 W. Broward Blvd.
Plantation 33324

Weston Branch Library
4205 Bonaventure Blvd.
Weston 33332

Wilton Manors City Hall
2020 Wilton Dr.
Wilton Manors 33305

