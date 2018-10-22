Find Your Palm Beach County Early Voting Location Here

Early voting begins in Florida today and runs through November 4, the last Sunday before Election Day, November 6. Though midterm elections are often viewed through a national lens, the stakes could not be higher for the Sunshine State than they are this year.

Red tide has progressed from the southwest coast of Florida to Palm Beach and Broward Counties under the watch of Governor Rick Scott, yet the outgoing governor is statistically tied to incumbent Senator Bill Nelson for the contested senate seat.