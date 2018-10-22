Find Your Palm Beach County Early Voting Location Here

Early voting begins in Florida today and runs through November 4, the last Sunday before Election Day, November 6. Though midterm elections are often viewed through a national lens, the stakes could not be higher for the Sunshine State than they are this year.
Red tide has progressed from the southwest coast of Florida to Palm Beach and Broward Counties under the watch of Governor Rick Scott, yet the outgoing governor is statistically tied to incumbent Senator Bill Nelson for the contested senate seat.
The candidates running for governor are polar opposites. Former Congressman Ron DeSantis, a Trump lackey with a penchant for "accidental" racism is up against Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, a progressive who, if elected, will become the first African American governor in Florida's history.
Here are the early voting locations in Palm Beach County. Polls are open from Monday, October 22, to Sunday, November 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find your sample ballot on the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website and arrive at the polls prepared. Find our list of Broward early voting locations here. Happy voting!
Supervisor of Elections Office
240 S. Military Trail
West Palm Beach 33415
Acreage Branch Library
15801 Orange Blvd.
Loxahatchee 33470
Belle Glade Branch Library
725 NW Fourth St.
Belle Glade 33430
Boca Downtown Library
400 NW Second Ave.
Boca Raton 33432
Ezell Hester Community Center
1901 N. Seacrest Blvd.
Boynton Beach 33435
Florida Atlantic University (Housing and Residential Education Building, Rm. 109)
777 Glades Rd.
Boca Raton 33431
Palm Beach Gardens Branch Library
11303 Campus Dr.
Palm Beach Gardens 33410
Hagen Ranch Branch Library
14350 Hagen Ranch Rd.
Delray Beach 33446
Jupiter Community Center
200 Military Trail
Jupiter 33458
Lantana Branch Library
4020 Lantana Rd.
Lake Worth 33462
South County Civic Center
16700 Jog Rd.
Delray Beach 33446
Wellington Branch Library
1951 Royal Fern Drive
Wellington 33414
Wells Recreation Community Center
2409 Ave. H West
Riviera Beach 33404
West Boca Library
28685 State Rd. 7
Boca Raton 33498
