The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

In 2014, Ella Mai auditioned for The X Factor in the UK and didn’t make it past auditions. So, she did her own thing, releasing an EP and showcasing her talent on Instagram. Now, she’s collaborating with the likes of DJ Mustard and Ty Dolla $ign. An example of her rapid rise to success: She’ll headline Revolution Live on Thursday. You might want to catch her catchy R&B goodness before she rises even higher. 7 p.m. Thursday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $70.

The Miami Open is back in action, showcasing tennis greats including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams, among others. Want to go? Get drinking. Head over to Tap 42 in Fort Lauderdale, buy a M.O. Smash Cocktail (Hendricks gin, blood orange sour, soda water, and Solerno), and you'll get a free Miami Open ground pass ticket good March 22 through 24. Talk about an ace! Thursday and Friday at Tap 42, 1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; tap42.com. M.O. Smash Cocktail costs $15.

Friday

As if the average weekend in Fort Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District wasn’t wild enough, this weekend is going to be uber wild. Presented by the Allman Brothers, the Wanee Block Party is happening at Revolution Live, America’s Backyard, and Stache Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. The Marcus King Band, North Mississippi All Stars and the Lee Boys will perform. Pro tip: On Friday evening, check out the world debut of Jaimoe’s Mississippi Allstars, a collaboration between Jaimor’s Jasssz Band and Cody & Luther Dickson. 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $39.50.

It's Friday evening and you want to wind down. Where to go? Well, Breezes at Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach is serving up live tunes and delicious bites on its patio Wednesdays through Sundays. Its patio is cozy, has an awesome fire pit, and talented people like Miami’s Adam David pop in from time to time. When you’re hungry, its mezze board, rock shrimp po-boy, and ancho chili-coffee crusted rib-eye will satisfy. Make sure to save room for the homemade key lime pie. 4 to 6 p.m. happy hour daily at Breezes at the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach, 801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; Hilton.com.

Saturday

We all know that the Impractical Jokers dudes are funny on camera. Well, they (a.k.a. The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe) can generate some LOLs on-stage, too. The foursome – comprised of Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano – is bringing its hilariously titled Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour to WPB on Saturday evening. It’s an all-new show for the guys, who have the blend of improv and sketch comedy down pat. 8 p.m. on Saturday at Coral Sky Amphitheater, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $22.25 to $79.50.

Fort Lauderdale’s had some awesome breweries pop up recently. Among them is Tarpon River Brewing. On Saturday, the always-hoppin’ spot will celebrate its first anniversary with a backyard BBQ and live music. Among the acts slated to perform are Surfer Blood, the Heavy Pets, Emily Sheila Band and others. Tarpon will also release a special brew as part of its new “Wild Series.” 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; tarponriverbrewing.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Walk the Moon opens for Muse at BB&T on Sunday. Anna Lee

Sunday

Get ready to sing “Madness,” “Starlight,” “Uprising,” and all of your other faves live when Muse rolls into Sunrise. Where has the time gone? Muse has now been around for 25 years, with its latest LP – Simulation Theory – dropping to critical acclaim last year. The always-wonderful and even more wonderful live, Walk the Moon, will open. 7:30 p.m.Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $49 to $229.

Monday

Henry’s Sandwich Station recently unveiled an all-new breakfast menu loaded with tasty options on the same level as its lunch offerings. You can’t go wrong with the Hangover sandwich (even when you’re not hungover), with an over-easy egg, bacon, avocado, Tillamook pepper jack, tomato, and sriracha mayo. If you’re a coffee fan, the spot serves up a stellar Stumptown roast. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Henry’s Sandwich Station, 545 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; henryssandwich.com.

Tuesday

Every fourth Tuesday of the month, a one-of-a-kind jam goes down when ArtServe hosts its Mic Check, loaded with music, singers, poets, comedians, and seemingly everything in between. Your $10 ticket comes with a free drink and chips (on top of all the talent you’ll consume). For ArtServe members, the shindig is totally free. If you’re looking to perform your talents in front of a crowd, get registered! 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; artserve.org. Admission costs $10.

Wednesday

Wednesday is all about eggs at the Young at Art Museum’s Eco-Eggstravaganza. On-site, there will be an Earth Day art contest, with the winner taking home a cool $250. There will also be live painting by Christopher Ian Macfarlane and an opportunity for kids to paint eggs, too. And, there will be a 50-foot egg drop, where kids will be tasked with creating eco-friendly contraptions to help them survive the fall. How egg-celent! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Young at Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie; facebook.com. Museum admission costs $14 with various discounts available.