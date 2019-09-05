The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Thursday

With all of that Dorian stress in the rearview mirror, you deserve a nice meal. DUNE, the sparkling new restaurant at Auberge Beach Residences & Spa with panoramic ocean views, is hosting a Far Niente Wine Dinner on Thursday. Among the morsels you’ll enjoy, all of which are paired with old-vine Far Niente wines, are a tuna tostada, Maine lobster salad, Hudson Valley duck breast, and Wagyu striploin. 6:30 p.m. Thursday at DUNE at Auberge Beach Residences & Spa, 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; dunefl.com. Tickets cost $175.

Friday

It’s Bourbon Heritage Month, so drink up! On Friday the Fort Lauderdale Whiskey Society and Stache Drinking Den are coming together for a Bourbon Heritage Month Grand Tasting, featuring nearly 20 bourbon houses. From Woodford Reserve to Bulleit to Heaven Hill, you’re sure to enjoy a few faves and find something new to savor. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $30.

EXPAND Peter Frampton's last show in Florida (ever!) is Friday in West Palm Beach. Photo by Amy Harris

Peter Frampton is embarking on his farewell tour. Tears. The last Florida date ever for the British rock icon is Friday in West Palm Beach. So, if you decide to sit at home and miss this important moment, that’d be sad. Or, you can decided to jam to hits like “Do You Feel Like We Do,” “Baby, I Love Your Way” and “Show Me the Way” one last time. Easy decision, people! 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $29.50 to $139.50.

Saturday

The 6th Annual Big Bad BBQ Bash takes over Fort Lauderdale’s Esplanade Park on Saturday. Billed as a professional and networking event, this shindig is all about stellar grub, too. Enjoy all-you-can-eat BBQ from some of your favorite local restaurants (and the fixin's, too!), beverages and jams from Synergy Twin Jeff Neil and Big City Dogs Band. It’s all for a good cause, with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Florida. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Esplanade Park at Riverwalk, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; bigbadbbqbash.com. Tickets cost $55 in advance or $65 day-of.

EXPAND Eat some BBQ in Fort Lauderdale. Support Special Olympics Florida. See Saturday. Photo courtesy of Special Olympics Florida

Sock hops from the '50s always seem innocent enough, with doo-wop tunes, bouncy jives, and fun outfits. Well, there’s a murder-mystery you have to solve at Saturday's A Dance with Death: A 1957 Sock Hop Gone Sour. Loaded with dancing, comedy, and some truly retro prom attire, this is about as fun as dinner theater gets. Just make sure to pay attention and solve the crime, Detective. 6 p.m. Saturday at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; ccpompano.org. Tickets cost $40.

If you party on Saturday night, you can help a lot of kids while you’re at it. HANDY Inc. is a nonprofit that supports and empowers local vulnerable youth and this weekend is one of its key fundraising events. Schoolapalooza 2019 at The Venue-Fort Lauderdale is showing out with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, tunes, and more. All funds will help local kids with school needs ranging from clothes to vital supplies. 7 p.m. Saturday at The Venue-Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $150.

Sunday

Finally, NFL Sundays are back. Whether you are cheering on the sad local team (poor Fins) or are a complete traitor and back the Patriots, there are plenty of raucous spots to catch the action. Among them, Township in Fort Lauderdale has some Game Days Specials in addition to its bazillion TVs. During games, Bud Light buckets (five beers) are $19, 1/3-liter steins are $3 and shareables are 20-percent off. 1 p.m. Sunday at Township FTL, 219 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale; townshipftl.com. Admission is free.

Shuck-N-Dive Cajun Cafe in Fort Lauderdale is just one of the gathering places for NFL fans on Sundays. Photo by Mary Beth Scott Albritton

Monday

Everyone loves Taco Tuesday. Well, on Monday at Oakland Park staple Tatts and Tacos, form a group of four peeps and square off against other teams in the Monthly Epic Taco Eating Contest. The first three people on each team eat three tacos and the anchor eats 10. Choose your anchor wisely, my friend. Winners get prizes and the champs move on to next month’s championship! 7 p.m. Monday at Tatts and Tacos, 3200 NE 12th Ave., Oakland Park; tattsandtacos.com.

Tuesday

Remember Rilo Kiley? The indie rock band was the epitome of badass-ery in the late '90s/early 2000s. Well, its lead singer, Jenny Lewis, is still rockin’ and will play an intimate show at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday night. To catch Lewis’ vibe, take a listen to her newest LP, On the Line, which dropped in March and was produced in part by Beck and Shawn Everett. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $27.50.

Wednesday

Who knows Pam, Jim, Michael Scott, Dwight, and all the other Office peeps the best? We will find out on Wednesday during The Office Trivia at The Weed Reaper Experiment in Boca on Wednesday. Make your way through the rounds, come out on top (or near the top), and win prizes. Also, drink some beer while you’re at it – The Weed Reaper’s 7 Year Itch imperial brown ale is always a winner... and always strong! 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Weed Reaper Experiment Brewery and Taproom, 3260 NW 23rd Ave. #400E, Pompano Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.