Crave GFL 2018: Here's the Full List of Participating Restaurants

Miami Spice is in full swing through the end of September in Miami-Dade County, but let's face it: The money you save on luxury meals in the Magic City isn't worth the gas or Uber money you'll spend on getting down there. Fortunately, Broward has a month-long foodie fest to call its own.

Crave GFL, formerly known as Dine Out Lauderdale, launched its rebrand last year, and it's back again in 2018 with nearly 50 participating restaurants. The area's top spots will offer specially-created three-course gourmet dinner menus for either $35 or $45 throughout the month. And, though Crave GFL stands for "Crave Greater Fort Lauderdale," participating establishments also include restaurants located in Hollywood, Pompano Beach, Coral Springs, Hallandale Beach, Parkland, Sunrise, and Weston. Many of this year's participants have recently been recognized by New Times as some of the area's best new restaurants, while others have been spotlighted for their exceptional sushi offerings, tacos, and oysters. This is your best chance to try their dishes and find your new favorite restaurant in town.

You'll find menus for this year's participants and be able to book reservations directly on the official Crave GFL website. Here's the full lineup of participating restaurants:

