The Ten Best New Restaurants in Broward and Palm Beach: 2018 Edition

New restaurants are popping up left and right in South Florida these days. In West Palm Beach, the Dixie Corridor is heating up with fresh from the oven eateries. In Fort Lauderdale, it's a slew of beachfront hotel restaurants. And, further south, Hollywood saw the growth of a farmer's market stand turned brick-and-mortar.

If you're a foodie in the tri-county area, you — and fellow restaurant obsessives — want to know what's hot, new, and worth a night out on the town. Here's a list of the "it" places of the moment: the year's hottest new restaurants in Broward and Palm Beach counties for 2018.

1. Mazie's West Palm Beach. West Palm Beach's Dixie Dining Corridor has a number of newcomers, including this year's Spanish tapas spot, Basque at Biba — but if you weren't able to grab a seat before the eatery's summer break, a more recently opened year-round offering is just as fabulous. Mazie's is a mecca to a melting pot of regional comfort food presented in an imaginative — yet casual — fashion. It's all thanks to chef and co-owner Eric Baker (formerly of Max's Harvest) and business partners Jason Lakow and his wife, sommelier Sandra Lakow. Together, the trio have a tribute to Old World meets American with their 2,600-square-foot restaurant named in honor of Baker’s grandmother. The menu covers comfort fare in various forms, with odes to the chef's favorite foods, many presented as rotating nightly specials Monday (it's always a meatless dish) through Sunday (that's Chinese takeout). Specialities include housemate pasta compliments of the talented sous chef, Michael Cavanaugh; the knish, a spiced lamb-stuffed pastry served with toasted pine nuts and apricot yogurt; sweet and sour brisket with egg foo young; and plump, homemade pierogis smothered in your choice of sauce. Try Baker's own chop suey spätzle, a shrimp stir fry served with fat ribbons of butter-fried German egg noodle topped with a soft-boiled egg. 3815 S Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach; mazieswpb.com.



Photo courtesy of Etaru Las Olas 2. Etaru Las Olas. Etaru, which opened its first Florida location in the summer of 2017 in Hallandale, recently opened a second spot off Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas Boulevard. The concept comes from Zuma’s Rainer Becker, a restaurant best known for its charcoal-grilled robatayaki cuisine and wide variety of sushi and sashimi. The latest location, which opened in June, is already a hot spot for happy hour with its $6 signature cocktails that pair perfectly with light bites like cobia tempura with a sweetcorn skewer or beef, ginger, and sesame dumplings. Or go for lunch: a $30 meal option includes soup, salad, and sushi (or sashimi). For dinner, grab a seat at the open kitchen where you can watch the entire operation in action, with the robata grill front and center. Make sure to try the 32-ounce tomahawk steak, black cod marinated in yuzu miso, or the lamb cutlets seasoned with Korean spices. Don't leave without a taste of the famous dessert platter, a tower of fresh fruit, sorbet, and housemade confections that can be savored by friends or solo. 500 E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; etarurestaurant.us. Photo courtesy of Terra Mare 3. Terra Mare. The name Terra Mare pretty much sums up this Fort Lauderdale restaurant — although it may not be exactly what you'd expect to get from a concept that's named after the Italian words for "land and sea." Although it debuted in the new Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach in September 2017, this beachside establishment prides itself on locally sourced meat and seafood with a menu that features dishes like sea bass with miso glaze; crispy whole snapper with leeks, carrots, and ginger ponzu; and an 18-ounce bone-in tenderloin with roasted root vegetables and a spiced coffee jus. But the real beauty here is the idea of communal dining. Terra Mare's mantra is "beyond tapas," encouraging diners to experience large plate sharing over the usual small plate bites. With dishes like ssam sauce-smothered Kan Kan pork chops or Old Bay seasoned, crab-stuffed whole broiled lobster, it's gourmet family-style feasting at its finest. Select dishes even offer table-side preparation so you can watch your meal made a la minute. 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; terramarefl.com.





Photo courtesy of Lona 4. Lona Cocina y Tequilería. If you're waffling between Stephen Starr's third El Vez outpost at the W Fort Lauderdale Hotel and Lona Concina y Taquilera, choose Lona. Located inside The Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Lona – which translates to "canvas" from Spanish – pairs chef Pablo Salas' soulful Mexican cuisine with one of the city's best oceanfront views (Salas' Mexican restaurant, Amaranta, is ranked amongst The 50 Best Restaurants in the world). On the menu, guests can find colorful dishes like crab guacamole, pumpkin tamales, braised beef cheek, and salmon served with a traditional mole sauce. For brunch, items like carnitas hash, braised pulled pork atop home-style buttermilk masa pancakes with piloncillo syrup and pecan butter, round out the menu. Like Salas' tattoo-covered body, the restaurant is an equally creative canvas for eclectic culinary creations. Here, imbibing is also encouraged: an indoor/outdoor bar and a separate tequila tasting room showcases 270 tequilas and 100 mezcals. Or try the bottomless Sunday brunch served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Priced at $35 per person, it offers various stations that include made-to-order chilaquiles, omelets, eggs cooked any style, and waffles with assorted toppings while a build-your-own taco and salad bowl stations offers guests the option between chicken carbon and braised short ribs and all the fixings — and free-flowing libations that include handcrafted margaritas, Bloody Mary's, and mimosas. 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; lonarestaurant.com.





Photo courtesy of Pompano Beach House 5. Pompano Beach House.

The newest addition to the redeveloped Pompano pier, Pompano Beach House stands as the city's first and only oceanfront restaurant, open since March. It's also the fourth concept to open in South Florida from Ohio-based Brimstone Restaurant Group, also behind Fort Lauderdale's Grille 401 and Pembroke Pines' Brimstone. Their latest restaurant boasts 12,000 square feet of South Florida-meets-Mediterranean atmosphere featuring second floor stadium seating that offers unmatched ocean views for an incredible outdoor dining experience. Here, the most popular item on the menu is the Beach House clams, a bowl of little neck clams served in a piquant shallot- and garlic-infused white wine reduction alongside grilled French bread. It's a nod to the wide variety of seafood offerings that range from sushi and cedar-plank salmon to the shucked-to-order oysters or fresh catch of the day (although many of the group's best dishes can be found on this menu, too). The best spot in the house is the rooftop lounge, complete with a second full bar and eight stadium-seated banquets overlooking the Atlantic Ocean with views of the nearby lighthouse. Each banquet comfortably seats six to eight guests, who can access their own ottoman-style cooler, perfect for six bottles of beer or a chilled bottle of wine. 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach; beachhousepompano.com.





Courtesy Boathouse at The Riverside

6. Boathouse at The Riverside. In March, Boathouse at the Riverside launched as the newest dock-and-dine, waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. The indoor/outdoor eatery is a new addition to the historic Riverside Hotel, which also houses longtime establishments Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille and Indigo Restaurant. Executive chef Toby Joseph's Mediterranean-inspired menu offers an array of hot and cold tapas paired with a short list of coastal-inspired main courses. Joseph says he wanted the menu to offer items not readily available in Fort Lauderdale, including his favorite dish: pickled mussels marinated in a sherry vinegar, paprika, orange zest, chive, rosemary, and parsley-spiked marinade served alongside red-pepper mayo and fried crostini. The enormous sprawling outdoor covered patio with quiet water views doesn't hurt, either. 620 SE Fourth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-377-5494; riversidehotel.com/boathouse.

Photo courtesy of Krakatoa Indonesian Cuisine 7. Krakatoa Indonesian Cuisine. Although it officially opened as a stand inside the Yellow Green Farmer's Market in October 2017, Krakatoa Indonesian Cuisine's new brick and mortar is a top spot to put on your to-eat list this year. Partners in life and business, John Anthony and Indonesian-born and-raised Abe Muis are the duo behind this one-of-a-kind Hollywood eatery. Krakatoa is the name for the volcanic island located between the islands of Java and Sumatra in the Indonesian province of Lampung. Try favorite dishes like beef rendang (a spicy meat dish), nasi campur sate ayam (soy- and spice-marinated meat skewers), and pecel (a Javanese salad of mixed vegetables and tofu in a homemade peanut-sauce dressing served with handmade compressed rice cakes). Also, don't miss the Bala Bala, or vegetable fritters. They are tiny cakes of joy, made by hand and fried to order with a number of Indonesian spices and served with Muis’ homemade peanut sauce — a tangy, fishier version compared to the sugar-sweetened ones you’ll find at most American-Thai restaurants. Can't make it for dinner? The farmer's market stand is still in operation, which also offers several variations of nasi campur, the name street vendors use to sell a variety of fare served with a scoop of cumin- and cardamom-spiked rice accompanied by small portions of meats, vegetables, and fish. 1910 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; krakatoacuisine.com. Photo courtesy of 1000 North 8. 1000 North. Sports legend Michael Jordan is one of the names behind this Palm Beach County restaurant and private club that opened February in Jupiter. The luxury dining establishment, named 1000 North for its address, 1000 N. U.S. Hwy. 1, offers something truly unique with nearly panoramic views of the Jupiter Inlet and Jupiter Lighthouse served alongside truly world-class fare. The concept was conceived by real-estate developer Ira Fenton and former New York Giants running back Tucker Frederickson, and other famous members include Ernie Els. Executive chef Lee Morris, who worked at restaurants such as BrickTop's and Palm Beach Grill, offers his take on modern American with a nod to his Southern heritage. His roots are evident in dishes such as his sherry and paprika-spiked Charleston she-crab soup; bourbon and hay-roasted oysters; and vichyssoise, a thick creamy soup made of boiled and puréed leeks, onions, potatoes, cream, and chicken stock. Come Sunday, the $42 buffet-style brunch offers up the choicest dishes, like fresh Maine lobster tail atop your eggs Benedict. If you're a boater, arrive in style via the restaurant's private 350-foot dock. 1000 North. 1000 N. U.S. Hwy. 1, Jupiter; 561-570-1000, 1000north.com. Courtesy the Balcony 9. The Balcony. A recent newcomer to Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas Boulevard stretch, the Balcony is the latest offering from former Miami Dolphins linebacker and defensive end Kim Bokamper (also of Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill) and his three partners. The upscale, two-story establishment opened in May, and focuses on something decidedly different than the chicken wings, supersized TVs, and sushi at Bokamper's. Instead, it's dedicated to all things New Orleans. The establishment offers South Florida foodies a taste of the Big Easy's cuisine doled out via tapas-style small plates that blend a variety of cuisines with the flavors of France, Spain, and Italy to still more dishes with West African, German, Italian, and Vietnamese influences. A bar serves craft cocktails, and there's live music to boot. The best seat in the house: the open-air rooftop and balcony — hence, the name — overlooking Las Olas. 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-533-1838; thebalconylasolas.com.



