Owner of Greyhound Adoption Agency Details Abuses of Dogs at Palm Beach Kennel Club

Florida voters will decide this November whether to end greyhound racing at tracks and casinos. The state is home to 11 of the America's 17 dog tracks. If itgarners 60 perecent of the vote, Amendment 13 would phase out the sport by December 31, 2020.

But some involved in the grassroots "Yes on 13" campaign say officials have been fighting dirty. Sonia Stratemann owns Elite Greyhound Adoptions, a greyhound adoption facility in Loxahatchee. There she takes in dogs who have been badly injured at the track.

When she started being outspoken about the inhumane treatment of the racing dogs back in 2014, officials threatened to cut off the supply of dogs she was trying to rescue. Stratemann says it started when she began posting articles to her Facebook page about the injuries she saw. There were broken legs that literally dangled. Many of the animals were kept for use in blood banks rather than being euthanized, and needed urgent dental care. She eventually sent photos of the abused dogs to the track's director of publicity, Theresa Hume, asking for financial help.

"[Hume] called and said 'I knew it was bad. But I didn't know it was that bad,'" Stratemann said. In one email, she wrote, "I want to make things better, I really do but it's difficult."

The last straw came in November 2017, when her daughter posted a photo of a malnourished greyhound named Forrest on her Facebook page to raise funds. The money was also to honor her brother's memory. Donovan Stratemann, age 17, was killed playing polo in February. "They went crazy because I posted a dog with a broken leg," Sonia Stratemann says. "They don't want anyone to know these things happen. They cut you off and don't let you adopt any more dogs because of it."

The Kennel Club then told Stratemann she couldn't call her organization a rescue. So she partnered with Grey2K USA, a greyhound protection agency committed to banning racing. "It's clear from the emails that the Kennel Club was notified over and over and over again about significant animal welfare problems at the track," says Carey Theil, Grey2k USA's executive director. "According to Sonia, the track did nothing."

The Palm Beach Kennel Club responded to Stratemann's claims with the following statement: "The management at Palm Beach Kennel Club takes its responsibilities for greyhound welfare very seriously. Although we do not own the greyhounds that run at our track, we have rules and contract provisions in place that require our kennel operators to follow proper procedures in caring for their greyhounds. Palm Beach Kennel Club is 100 percent against Amendment 13 and is fully committed and supportive of the continuation of greyhound racing in Florida."

Stratemann has adopted more than 2,000 dogs since 2003. She hopes speaking out now will reveal how much is hidden and the officials' attempts to keep greyhound racing despite the harm to the dogs. And she hopes voters will make the right decision in November. "This is the most exciting and promising news that we've heard in a long time, with it on the ballot," she said.

State reports show that dog tracks took in half the revenue in 2016 that they did a decade before. But an estimated 8,000 dogs remain. "They've been able to hide everything," Stratemann said. "They just don't care because they need the dogs to have their poker rooms. They just don't want to know or acknowledge the abuse. Nobody wants these dogs once they're not making money for anyone."