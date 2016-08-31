Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Relies on Dangerous, Abusive Van Service To Transport Prisoners

At 7:05 am on September 29, 2009, a van came to pick up Tommy Lee Benton at the Hernando County Jail and take him to the Broward County Main Jail, where he’d serve out his three-year sentence after pleading guilty to being the accessory to armed robbery.

According to a lawsuit that the Fort Lauderdale resident later filed, the van was only supposed to hold eight prisoners, but drivers stuffed twelve in anyway. All wore leg shackles and waist chains. Whenever the van stopped to drop off an inmate, drivers would turn off the fans that pumped air into the cargo area, and Benton, who was 49 at the time, found it hard to breathe.

More than twelve hours later, the van was only ten minutes from the last stop, but Benton couldn’t take it anymore. He asked the drivers to turn on the ventilation. “You motherfuckers need to learn how to say please!” one of the drivers answered.

Benton responded by reminding him of his constitutional rights. The van’s two drivers, who were later identified as Stephen Rousseau and Michael Rosario, pulled over by the side of the road, dragged Benton out of the van, ripped off his shirt, slammed him into the hot pavement, and kicked him while he lay there, unable to move.

Four years later, a judge would award Benton a settlement of $60,012.00. But the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office still relies on U.S. Prisoner Transport, the Melbourne, Florida-based company that provided the van and employed the two drivers, to extradite prisoners. (The Broward Sheriff’s Office terminated their contract with the company in 2010.)

The company also does business under the name of Brevard Extraditions, and is a division of Prisoner Transportation Services, LLC, the country’s largest for-profit extradition company. It’s been the subject of countless lawsuits alleging inhumane conditions and brutal abuse since Robert Downs, a former logistics manager for the Mid Florida Security Group, started the business in 2004. Most of them were dismissed, but viewed all together, a disturbing pattern emerges.

Among the claims filed in Florida courts:

-Drivers denied inmates bathroom breaks for 5 hours at a time and told them, “Just go ahead and piss in your pants, you can take a shower when you get to where you’re going.” Others were handed 10 ounce cups to urinate in.

-A prisoner was denied medication he took for heartburn, arthritis, and high blood pressure for the length of a three-and-a-half day trip. When he spoke up, van drivers retaliated by slamming on the brakes and taking hard turns so that the shackled inmates would fall on top of one another, telling the other prisoners that it was because he had complained.

-Inmates were locked inside steel cages in the back of the van for hours at a time, unable to move or stretch their legs. Meanwhile, drivers refused to turn on the air conditioning in order to save gas, even when temperatures reached over 100 degrees.

-A passenger dislocated his shoulder when the van driver abruptly slammed on the brakes and he fell over. Although the injury required surgery, drivers refused to take him to a doctor or hospital.

Earlier this year, the company faced national scrutiny when the New York Times and The Marshall Project published a joint investigation into what they termed “the deadly world of private prisoner transport.” It started off with the harrowing story of Steven Galack, who was arrested in Palm Beach County for failing to pay child support and was beaten to death by fellow prisoners while being extradited to Ohio. He was one of four passengers who have died in one of Prisoner Transportation Services’ vans since 2012.

The investigation placed the bulk of the blame on the company, not the drivers, who received minimal training and were encouraged to take as few breaks as possible. Prison Transportation Services doesn’t charge law enforcement agencies by the hour. Instead, it bills them based on the number of prisoners moved and the number of miles travelled. Employees are encouraged to get from one prison to another as quickly as possible, often at considerable danger to themselves and their passengers.

As one anonymous former employee complained on RipoffReport.com, “In my experience with this company, drivers never receive enough sleep while being on the road for 16 days driving vans with an inadequate sleeper berth. I had seen first hand drivers get into accidents because they were falling asleep at the wheel. When I was at the wheel on several occasions I swerved into oncoming traffic because I was falling asleep at the wheel. The owner, Robert Downs, does not care if drivers need sleep, he just says get it done.”

It’s not hard to understand why the PBSO has turned to for-profit van services: they charge considerably less than it would cost to send an individual deputy to extradite a prisoner. But what’s not clear is why they continue to use a company which has such a questionable track record. So far, they’ve declined to comment on that.