Here's Your South Florida LGBTQ Event Guide for 2023

Points of View: Pride Edition at Pérez Art Museum Miami

Wynwood Pride

CommuniTea Dance 2023 at the Adrienne Arsht Center

Latrice Royal at the Parker

Vizcaya Late Pride Edition

Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival

Pride Anthems at the Adrienne Arsht Center

Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida at the Parker

Celebrate Orgullo

National LGBTQ Task Force Gala

SAVE Halloween Ball

Dreamland NYE

In South Florida, the celebration of LGBTQ pride and inclusivity goes far beyond the bounds of Pride Month in June. From colorful parades and captivating theater to thought-provoking panel discussions and empowering fundraisers, Miami offers a continuous tapestry of activities throughout the year that celebrates the LGBTQ community.Be sure to save the date for these 2023 events and join the celebration of diversity and inclusion.To kick off National Pride Month, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) is partnering with III Points Festival and Wynwood Pride to bring you a special one-day event, including panel discussions, music, and live performances. The first panel, titled "Reclaiming the Underground: The Power of Queer Music and Community Building," features local queer cultural movers and shakers discussing the state of music in the underground scene and the importance of creating and nurturing queer spaces. The second panel, "Fighting For Our Art: How Drag Performers Are Breaking Down Barriers in the Face of Discrimination," will feature Miami's top drag entertainers as they share their perspectives on the recent bans and discriminatory legislation being introduced in Florida and across the country. The event will conclude with a celebration of Miami's LGBTQ community on the waterfront terrace, featuring a live DJ set and performances by local favorites.Now in its fifth year, Wynwood Pride hosts a series of events through the first half of June. You can expect and array of fabulous entertainment, including drag shows, international DJs, and big-name headliners. On Friday, June 9, Miss Toto's Funhouse, a vendor market and a nonprofit community village, is being taken to the FunDimension with a drag extravaganza featuring Miss Toto and headliners from. Then on Saturday, June 10, R&B singer Tinashe headlines the celebration at Oasis Wynwood with DJ Ty Sunderland. Everything kicks off on Saturday, June 3, at Arlo Wynwood with Daytime Rendezvous, a daytime event and pool party.The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts hosts its sixth-annual LGBTQ Pride celebration at the Thomson Plaza for the Arts on Sunday, June 4. This free event includes family-friendly performances, activities, and art-making kits during the day, followed by an 18-and-over tea dance featuring DJ sets, a marketplace, local artist performances, and a headline show by two-time Grammy Award-nominee Martha Wash.On Sunday, June 4, the Parker invites you to celebrate Latrice Royal's incredible journey from prison to success as she marks 30 years in the industry. Through comedy, storytelling, and music, the beloved drag star will share a tale of resilience, heart, soul, and unwavering determination, proving why she is one of the most fabulous queens in the world.Every month, Vizcaya Museum & Gardens welcomes the community for Vizcaya Late, a low-key night to enjoy the main house and gardens after business hours. This year's Pride Edition of Vizcaya Late is on June 14. Enjoy light refreshments and the sounds of local musicians performing al fresco while you make banners for the event's Pride parade at 8 p.m.This event is South Florida's longest-running Pride parade and has drawn up to 50,000 spectators to enjoy its impressive procession of festive floats, drag performances, and live music on multiple stages. While most Pride parades are free, Stone Pride is asking for a $10 admission fee this year to help cover the cost of security and help support Pride initiatives all year.On Sunday, June 18, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts celebrates Pride Month with a musical journey spanning 50 years of LGBTQ history. From iconic artists like Donna Summer, Queen, George Michael, Erasure, Madonna, and Lady Gaga, these Pride anthems represent the struggles, heartache, and liberation of queer lives throughout history. The production is produced in partnership with Pride Live, and a portion of the proceeds will support Pride Live and the upcoming Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center.On June 24 and 25, the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) celebrates life, love, family, and pride through the Disney songbook. "Disney Pride in Concert" draws its repertoire from timeless films like, andas well as the music from the Disney parks. GMCSF was founded in 2010 in Oakland Park and has more than 170 members who perform for the community throughout the year.The first Hispanic and Indigenous LGBTQ festival in Miami is back for its thirteenth edition October 1-15. Get ready for an exciting cultural extravaganza as this year's festival brings you eight consecutive days filled with captivating events showcasing Hispanic and Indigenous art, music, dance, and theater. In 2021, Celebrate Orgullo (Spanish for "pride") was named number four among the top 14 most unique LGBTQ events around the world by TripSavvy.This prestigious annual celebration serves as a rallying point for LGBTQ individuals and allies, fostering unity and championing the cause of equality. On October 14, the gala returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center, where it will present the 2023 National Leadership Award and 2023 Eddy McIntyre Community Service Award to its honorees. Funds raised during the gala help educate elected officials and thought leaders on the need for nondiscrimination protections at the federal level. It also benefits the Miami Foundation's LGBTQ Community Fund, which distributes grants to local organizations serving the community.This highly anticipated annual event celebrates self-expression, diversity, and inclusivity, bringing together the vibrant LGBTQ community and their allies for an unforgettable evening. Guests can expect a night filled with enchanting costumes, mesmerizing performances, and electrifying music that will keep the dance floor alive. The SAVE Halloween Ball serves as a platform to support SAVE's mission of advocating for equality and promoting acceptance for all.Welcome the new year in style at Dreamland, an extraordinary LGBTQ extravaganza hosted by Jake Resnicow. This year's edition runs December 29-January 1 at various venues throughout the city, including M2 and Oasis Wynwood. Prepare to be mesmerized by captivating performances from top-tier headliners and international DJs with 500,00 watts of world-class sound.