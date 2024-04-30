Everything You Need to Know About the Miami Grand Prix 2024

Like every event in Miami, Miami Race Week has evolved into a plethora of events, both official and unofficial, including plenty of parties and activations around the city. The Miami Grand Prix itself is also more than just racing; it has a party-like atmosphere that attracts the glitterati, who will find plenty of food and beverage options waiting for them at the Autodrome, including plenty of Miami chefs and restaurants.
If your focus is more on what's happening on the track, don't worry; all your favorite racers will be there: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and, of course, Max Verstappen.
Where is the Miami Grand Prix?The Miami Grand Prix takes place at Hard Rock Stadium (347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens) in the temporary circuit built around the venue, which is called the Miami International Autodrome. The asphalt track is 3.363 miles or 5.412 km long. It has a capacity for 60,000 spectators, with grandstands placed at different points of the course. It is the sixth round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship and is one of six races this year that includes the F1 Sprint.
What time is the Miami Grand Prix 2024?The Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, May 5, at 4 p.m. Eastern time. While some racing happens on Friday and Saturday, those are practice and qualifying rounds — though you are welcome to attend as a spectator. The actual Grand Prix only takes place on Sunday. The F1 Sprint occurs on Saturday, May 4.
Miami Grand Prix tickets: Pricing, seating and moreTickets are available in three tiers: campus pass, grandstand, and premium experiences.
The campus pass costs $450 and is valid for all three days. It is a general admission ticket with no assigned seating and grants access to the areas on the map below.
The premium experiences include suites, cabanas, and more. There's also access to the Paddock Club, 72 Club, and Casa Tua Trackside Club. Prices are not made public because it's probably way out of your price range if you're worried about the cost. You need to contact the stadium directly to book these experiences.
Who are the past winners of the Miami Grand Prix?Only two editions in 2022 and 2023 have taken place, with Belgian/Dutch driver Max Verstappen winning both for Red Bull Racing.
Miami Grand Prix Parking: What to knowIf you plan to drive to Hard Rock Stadium, parking must be purchased in advance, as parking passes will not be sold on the day of the event. The venue offers many different parking options, including onsite and offsite lots. The offsite lots have shuttles that will take you to the stadium. Offsite lots can be as far away as the Golden Glades Tri-Rail station, which is nearly five miles away. The Miami Grand Prix has the maps for all the lots available on its website. Parking opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3; 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4; and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 5.
The other option is to pay to park at the homes of people who live near the stadium. Many entrepreneurial homeowners are more than happy to let you park on their property — for a fee, of course.
Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; f1miamigp.com. Tickets cost $450 to $1,125.