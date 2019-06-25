The Eight Best Spa Deals for Summer 2019

A visit to the spa is a great way to beat the summer heat while taking some time for much-needed TLC. South Florida is dotted with oases offering treatments and services including massages, mani-pedis, facials, and more.
Whether you’re planning a solo spa day, a girls' trip, or a romantic couples' retreat, these summer deals are the best way to take advantage of South Florida's best spas. Most prices listed do not include gratuity or service charges on nondiscounted prices, so make sure to ask for complete details when making your reservation.
The Atlantic Hotel & Spa
601 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. Fort Lauderdale
954-567-8020
atlantichotelfl.com
Grab your summer tote and head to this oceanfront spa to experience treatments and services at a 20 percent discount between May 1 and September 30. Select from indulgent options like the Ocean Immersion, a marine-infused experience including a body scrub, pressure point manipulation, and hydration and regeneration of the skin ($180), the Body Melt massage combining classical Western techniques and ancient Eastern approaches ($150), or the anti-aging facial, designed to plump the skin and lips and smooth wrinkles ($190). For the remainder of the month of June, the Dad’s Day Off Spa Special offers fathers a 50-minute deep tissue massage for $135 or an 80-minute massage for $180. Before and after their treatments, guests have access to the entire fifth-floor terrace, which houses a heated outdoor pool, whirlpool tubs, sauna, steam room, fitness center, and the Oceanview social area.
Diplomat Beach Resort
3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood
954-602-8410
diplomatresort.com
Relax and unwind at this newly renovated Hollywood oceanfront sanctuary with a holistic 50-minute CBD Herbalistic Ritual massage, a therapeutic treatment that incorporates CBD massage oil to reduce chronic pain, improve skin health, reduce inflammation, and alleviate anxiety and stress. At a 30 percent discount, the service costs $129.50 between June 18 and August 31. The eucalyptus salt steam room, sauna, or the spa's relaxation room featuring a mesmerizing rain wall are the perfect places to rest and rebalance body, mind, and soul.
Eau Spa
100 Ocean Blvd., Manalapan
561-540-4960
eaupalmbeach.com
Escape to Eau Spa in Palm Beach, a 42,000-square-foot wonderland of water gardens, private villas, and luxurious treatment rooms where you can take advantage of specials like the MJ's Mellow Yellow CBD manicure ($50) and pedicure ($60) any day of the week. Lounge and play at the pool in the Self-Centered Garden, then get rid of that frizz with the Brazilian Blow-Out ($150). Float a candle in the Wishing Well, then melt away your worries with the spa's classic 50-minute massage, which includes a personal choice of aromatherapy and pressure for $119 and is offered Monday through Thursday, from June 2 to September 30.
Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa
5 N. Hwy A1A, Jupiter
561-745-7177
jupiterbeachresort.com
Located on a pristine stretch of golden Atlantic coastline, Opal Spa at Jupiter Beach Resort pampers guests with ocean-inspired restorative treatments. Guests who visit from Monday through Friday this summer will choose a combination of two 50-minute treatments for a $169 personalized experience — either a Swedish massage, custom facial, and Ocean body scrub, or an Express mani-pedi and haircut with a blow-dry. The spa's Weekday Indulgence includes your choice of a 50-minute traditional Swedish massage or a 50-minute custom facial for only $109. As a spa guest, you are allowed to partake in a complimentary yoga class, stroll down the property’s secluded beach, practice your backswing on the tennis courts, or lounge by the pool with your favorite book and a cocktail in hand.
Heavenly Spa by Westin
21 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-245-3040
westinfortlauderdalebeachspa.com
Tranquility and wellness await at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. For your summer spa day, choose from one of the promotional packages, such as the three-hour Surf, Sun, and Sand package, which includes a 50-minute vitamin sea facial and pink sand pedicure ($424 with gratuity). Another option is the two-hour Tropic Like It's Hot Sizzling Summer Trio, featuring a 50-minute Margarita on the Rocks massage, a refresher facial, and a Dilo foot recovery pedicure ($314). The spa is also offering a pink sand manicure and pedicure package for $125.
Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale
1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale
954-465-2300
ritzcarlton.com
A luxurious experience from beginning to end, the Ritz-Carlton is offering discounted treatments from June 1 through July 31. The Summer of Spa options are priced at $129 and include a 50-minute blossom triphase facial with live probiotics and time-released botanical actives to increase collagen production. There's also the Vitamin Sea body glow experience, which combines Atlantic sea salt, natural coconut oil, body butter, and a targeted
The Seagate Hotel And Spa
1000 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach
561-665-4800
theseagatehotel.com
From June 1 to September 30, this spa in Delray Beach is offering plenty of special promotions to help guests celebrate summer. Choose from selections like the Summer Mojito package, which includes a complimentary mojito to sip on while you enjoy a manicure and pedicure with a raw cane sugar scrub infused with lime essential oil ($100). A more holistic option is the Caudalie Divine Vinotherapie package, which includes a body polish, massage, facial, and pedicure paired with complimentary wines ($400). If you want to treat the young adult in your home, try the Chillin' Teen Retreat including a 50-minute facial, chocolate truffle manicure and pedicure, and a complimentary non-alcoholic strawberry daiquiri ($196). Fruity body scrubs are available Monday through Friday for $50. Every Tuesday this summer, guests can book any 80-minute massage or facial for the 50-minute price.
The Red Door Salon and Spa
2598 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-564-5787
thereddoor.com
Recharge at this wellness space inside the Galleria Fort Lauderdale through June 30. Red Door will feature an array of $99 treatments including the 80-minute Escape Swedish massage, tailored to counterbalance the effects of daily stress and tension. To bring out your glow, book the 50-minute Essential facial, featuring extractions, hydration, and massage of the face, neck, and decoletté. Or make your spa journey all about the Escape manicure and pedicure, which features paraffin wax and hand and foot massages to soothe, hydrate, and heal.
