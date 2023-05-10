Lez Moon Is the Monthly Lesbian Event South Florida Needs

Now more than ever, Florida's queer community must unite and support each other. That's why lesbian spoken-word artist and poet Sublime set out to create an inspiring event for South Florida lesbians and queers.
Lez Moon, a new monthly lesbian event, results from community and resilience. Put in Sublime's words, Lez Moon is an event where "queer people of color in general just have a place to go. A place to build community that's not just a party the whole time."
"When I first set out, with the first event, it was just testing the potential of what it could be. It was so well received," says Sublime, who held the first event in August 2022.
A recent transplant from Boston, Sublime quickly began connecting with local lesbian groups like Lezchic and Soirée Mia to create a space that was more than just a one-off party.
"Even with the queer scenes, lesbians in particular, the scene was lacking there, as well," she says. "There are events, but they are just pop-ups — nothing steady. No one owns a lesbian bar. There are pop-up parties."
Sublime set out to create a consistent event for lesbians by lesbians. An event that brings together POC queer artists and vendors by giving them a platform. "We're selling things from vendors who are queer, just circulating the dollar through the community," she adds.
The idea of doing a monthly lesbian event had been circulating in the community and among Sublime's friends for quite some time.
"In the very beginning, with the first event, it cost to host the event at the space we were at, so my friends contributed. I just want to shout them out for believing in me. And look at where we're at now. I've been grateful for them to believe in me, to invest in my vision."
For the first event, Sublime says people volunteered to hand out flyers and promote the party. "There's not enough for us, so people are all about it," she says. "They support it. Even the people who promoted it for free still bought a ticket. I'm not used to this at all."
Lez Moon recently relaunched at its new home at Hamburger Mary's in Wilton Manors and takes place every third Monday of the month. (This month's Thursday, May 18, event is the exception.) The new space also came through Sublime's connections with the lesbian community. Rae Jenae, the founder of Lezchic, connected Sublime with Hamburger Mary's, which had previously hosted Lezchic events.
At each event, attendees can expect a featured queer artist, along with an open mic where anyone can sign up ahead of time to perform.
"The beginning of the event is networking, socializing, [and] supporting the vendors and artists selling their art. Just visually taking it all in," Sublime explains. "Then I have the open mic from 8 to 9. Then it's the featured artist at the end, which turns into the party. There's really something for everybody."
Still, because the party takes place on a Monday, Sublime emphasizes people can enjoy the party at their leisure and call it a night early if they have to.
"I'm grateful for community," Sublime says. "They see the potential in the type of event it is. It's something very unique because they also believe in vision, as well."
Lez Moon. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Hamburger Mary's, 2426 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors; 754-779-7424; hamburgermarys.com/fortlauderdale. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com.