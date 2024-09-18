Want a Good Scare? These South Florida Haunted Houses Can Help

If you're interested in the latter, there are ghost tours for that and countless inspired-by-a-true-story haunted house movies on Netflix. But if you want menacing zombies and elaborate graveyard sets, there are a handful of options in Miami and Fort Lauderdale to choose from this Halloween. The big trend at South Florida haunts in 2024? Toxic disasters. As you'll see below, mutations are what's in this season.
Fright NightsSouth Florida Fairgrounds
9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach
561-793-0333
myfrightnights.comLike any good movie monster, this West Palm Beach haunt just won't die. Fright Nights returns for its 22nd year with carnival rides, live music, and four haunted houses. The haunt lineup includes the radiation-heavy "Nuclear Beats," —which revolves around a rave gone wrong, and the J-horror-themed "Nightmare in Yamato." As usual, Fright Nights will kick off its season on Thursday, October 3, with a behind-the-scenes tour. Friday, October 4, through Saturday, October 26. Tickets cost $35 to $150.
The HauntTree Tops Park
3900 SW 100th Ave., Davie
754-888-3327
floridahaunt.comThe Haunt invites you to get some fresh air and walk through the woods at night. What could go wrong? Sure, you could come across la bruja's graveyard or run into the swamp-dwelling Florida Man. And there are also psycho clowns roaming around. But other than that, the four outdoor trails are a walk in the park. If you want to bring the kids, the Haunt offers a more family-friendly twilight experience for children 10 and under on select evenings. Friday, October 11, through Saturday, November 2. Tickets cost $15 to $120.
The Horrorland Scream ParkJungle Island
1111 Parrot Jungle Trl., Miami
305-400-7000
thehorrorland.comSome people want the spooks without the scares at Halloween attractions, which is why the Horrorland sells a "Not too scary" necklace that lets performers in the scare zones know to play nice. Everyone else, however, is fair game. The Horrorland will set out to terrorize those customers with its seven scare zones and five haunted houses. The interactive "Sinister Fuel Stop" promises that no two guest experiences will be identical, while "Holly Jolly Horrors" will turn navidad into a nightmare. Stick around until midnight to see the Venetian-themed "Midnight Masquerade" scare zone come alive. Or undead? Friday, September 13, through Thursday, October 31. Tickets cost $24.99 to $54.99.
House of Horror Haunted CarnivalMiami International Mall
1625 NW 107th Ave., Doral
houseofhorrorcarnival.comGone is Mr. Lockhart, the top hat-wearing clown who served as the face of House of Horror for many years. In his place is Howard Oliver Hunt (AKA "the Skulled Murderer"), who not coincidentally has the same initials as House of Horror. You can experience his origin story firsthand in the "Dark Origins: Birth of a Nightmare" haunt. Also new this year: "Toxic Apocalypse," a zombie paintball experience that allows you to take aim at targets and dodge obstacles in a neon-lit wasteland. House of Horror features four haunted experiences in total and unlimited carnival rides. Thursday, September 26, through Thursday, October 31. Tickets cost $20 to $49.
Nightmare in the RedlandThe Berry Farm
13720 SW 216th St., Miami
786-701-8100
visittheberryfarm.comYou know that picturesque farm in Redland where people take their cute family fall photos with pumpkins? Yeah, well, the place will have a different feel at night during the Halloween season. Berry Farm is bringing back its haunted hayride and corn maze and will have freaks and monsters waiting to scare the hell out of guests. (The event is recommended for visitors 13 and older.) Feel free to wear costumes of your own — they're encouraged. Just leave the masks at home. Saturday, September 28, through Thursday, October 31. Tickets cost $30.
Nightmare VillageXtreme Action Park
5300 Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale
954-491-6265
xtremeactionpark.comYou have two haunted experiences to choose from here. There's "Ravenswood State Prison: Contamination" and "Poison Creek Blood Harvest." The former involves a prison that was contaminated by a nuclear disaster and the mutated inmates who now call it home. The latter — set in the cornfields and backwoods of Ravenswood — involves radioactive material in a creek and its effect on the location population. (Spoiler alert: It's not good.) Friday, October 4, through Saturday, November 2. Tickets cost $30 to $40.