The Ten Best Rainy Day Activities in South Florida

South Florida is known as a tropical paradise with a postcard-perfect climate, but every Floridian knows that facade fades in the summer. Afternoon thunderstorms are, at times, a daily nuisance, and they're often unexpected. Sometimes, it’ll be blindingly sunny out in front of your windshield even as heavy, black clouds reflect from your sideview mirror.
When laying out on the beach isn't option, you don't have to stay glued to the couch watching Netflix. Here are ten fun options for those looking to seize the (rainy) day in South Florida:
America’s Escape Game
12701 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise
954-530-8437
americasescapegame.com
Escape rooms are kind of a big deal in South Florida. You can take your pick of a number of experiences throughout the region, but America’s Escape Game in Sunrise is among the best. Its rotating, professionally-crafted rooms range from the presidential-themed “Crisis at 1600,” to the creepy “Asylum,” to the Egyptian “Lost Tomb of Monthu.” Pro-tip: The rooms typically cost $39 per person, but you can periodically snag a discounted rate on sites such as Groupon.
Dave & Buster's
3000 Oakwood Blvd., Hollywood
954-923-5505
daveandbusters.com
Arcades aren’t just for kids. Case in point: Dave & Buster's lets you get your game on and have some brewskis while you’re at it. While not every region in the country has a D&B, South Florida has a couple, including one just off I-95 in Hollywood. In addition to games galore, the entertainment hotspot has a number of pool tables and is also a stellar place to watch televised sports.
Gecko ParX
3305 Corporate Ave., Weston
954-526-8180
geckoparx.com
A 40,000-plus square foot playground awaits you at Gecko ParX. The Weston venue boasts a number of attractions and event spaces, from expansive trampolines to dodgeball courts, rope courses, and rock-climbing walls. If the children are restless on a rainy day, there’s a kids' soft play area, too. Depending on how long you want to bounce around, Gecko ParX offers everything from a one-hour pass ($15) to an all-day ultimate package covering all attractions ($39.99).
Hoffman’s Chocolates Factory
5190 Lake Worth Rd., Greenacres
561-967-2213
hoffmans.com
Sweeten up your rainy day. Beloved local chocolate institution, Hoffman’s Chocolates, has a factory in Greenacres that offers regular tours (Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) as well as special events throughout the year. Guests get a guided window tour, a video presentation on the factory's history, and a yummy sample at the end. Best of all, the tour is free — but you’ll totally want to buy pounds of chocolate afterward.
iFLY Indoor Skydiving
11690 W. State Rd. 84, Davie
954-280-4359
iflyworld.com
Outdoor skydiving can be scary. Start with indoor skydiving as a first step. Nestled off State Road 84 in Davie, iFLY is the perfect way to test your skydiving skills. Your experience (starting at $59.95) includes a pre-flight briefing and the help of a trained instructor. Once your journey is complete, you'll get a fancy certificate saying you survived. A rainy day might cancel your outdoor skydiving plans, but the weather doesn't matter at iFLY.
iPic Theaters 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
561-299-3000
ipic.comDon’t settle for a lame theater for your rainy day flick fix. iPic Theaters in Boca Raton is about as fancy as a day at the movies can get. At iPic you can take your pick of a plush leather seat and then chow down on tasty bites such as lobster rolls, buttermilk fried chicken, keto whoopie pies, or a selection of handcrafted cocktails. Sure, a movie ticket starts at $16, but this isn't your average theater experience.
Sawgrass Mills
12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise
954-846-2300
simon.com
Fun fact: Sawgrass Mills is the 11th largest mall and biggest outlet destination in the US. The sprawling complex boasts more than 350 stores including luxury brand shops such as Coach and Armani, as well as bargain bin finds from Hot Topic and H&M. There are plenty of grub and bar options, too, including Yard House and Mojito Bar. After doing some damage, you’ll earn that post-shopping cocktail.
Seminole Hard Rock
1 Seminole Way, Hollywood
866-502-7529
seminolehardrockhollywood.com
You’ve seen the Hard Rock's massive guitar hotel from the Turnpike, and it’s time get over there and gamble already. Although the casino's new resort won't debut until October, the rest of the complex is open for business. The Seminole Hard Rock is one of the few spots in our region with table games, so if you're into blackjack, Mississippi Stud, or Three Card Poker, get moving. The Hard Rock is also home to a handful of delicious restaurants and big-time shows that periodically come through its Event Center.
South Florida Science Museum and Aquarium
4801 Dreher Trail N., West Palm Beach
561-832-1988
sfsciencecenter.org
You don't typically go swimming on a rainy day, but you can watch some fish and other fun creatures swim around at the South Florida Science Museum and Aquarium in WPB. There’s an endless amount of options at this regional staple, including a 10,000-gallon aquarium, 68-seat planetarium, observatory, a number of rotating exhibits, and more. When it gets sunny again, you’ll want to check out its 18-hole mini golf course, too. Adult admission costs $17.95 and various discounts are available.
Xtreme Action Park
5300 Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale
954-491-6265
xtremeactionpark.com
Almost every fun activity imaginable is available at Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale. The price of each one varies, but options include a ton of arcade games, bowling, escape rooms, laser tag, ropes courses, virtual reality games, and a race track. Once you play your heart out, cozy up to the onsite bar.
