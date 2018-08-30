The Wander Shop Opens Brick and Mortar Store, Signals Change for Up-and-Coming MASS District

Marisa Folz sits in her wicker peacock chair that’s perched next to succulents and trendy throw pillows. It’s an Instagram-friendly statement piece but if you ask her, she’ll proudly brag about thrifting it for $50.
The chair sits inside 915 North Flagler Dr., the newest tenant at The Hive — a cozy warehouse district within the up-and-coming MASS District. MASS stands for "Music & Arts South of Sunrise."
Folz’s brick and mortar, The Wander Shop, is in its third adaption and for the first time, it has real walls and central air conditioning. It started in 2016 as a traveling Airstream boutique parked at Wilton Manors’ Eucalyptus Gardens. Folz, who is now 26-years-old, fell so in love with the spot that she decided to keep the trailer parked there and get a second, glammed out chrome Airstream for traveling. Despite the shop’s success, the young entrepreneur knew she still wanted an actual building.
“I knew I’d have to get one so I could have more space,” Folz told New Times. “Now that I’ve settled here and made a name for myself, I’ve grown up here. I’m going to live here.”
“MASS is witnessing management of the The Hive bring on compatible like-minded tenants that compliment the district with their creative and boutique uses,” Dylan Lagi, the MASS District’s Executive Director told New Times.
Though the MASS district officially formed in 2015, The Hive started coming together last year, says Lagi. The building — which features monochromatic murals of Jimi Hendrix and David Bowie against hexagons sprawled across the walls — represents a curation of the community’s coffee, art and food. The converted warehouses formerly served as part of Searstown, the 1955 Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza.
“What is special about them and this area is that we are witnessing the energy that established Searstown, with their typical warehouse uses of the time, now translating that same energy into new repurposed warehouse uses,” Lagi said.
It’s an energy Folz fed into, frequently visiting the JB&C Juice Bar & Cafe along with Glitch Bar. That’s why Folz said she jumped on the opening. “I knew this was a prime location and that I wasn’t going to lose out,” she explained. “We got the keys June 15 and got it done.” The boutique had its soft opening the first week of August.
Amanda Cicatello, Owner and Co-Founder of JB&C, says The Wander Shop is a perfect fit. “I really think we were missing a retail element,” she said, calling the shop the “missing piece to the puzzle.” She continued, “Within one little community, you can get your healthy food fix, hit your yoga mat, go to an art class, grab a drink and play old school games, grab a craft beer and now, shop for beautiful clothing."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
For Folz, big wins for setting up shop include more space for higher-end items and to properly display pieces. But ask her what the best part is and she’ll practically burst into song — “The fitting room space is doubled,” the bubbly blonde announces as she stretches her arms to show how big the dark, wooden changing stations are. “It’s still surreal,” she gushes from behind the counter. She just sold two girls some sunglasses and a t-shirt. “Oh my god there’s so much space. It’s all new."
Up next, Folz plans to incorporate more local brands, since she has the extra space for it. She already displays and sells items by ErinMade, a boutique headband company, as well as candles and local jewelry.
“I’m just learning the ropes of it all,” she said.
The Wander Shop is located at 915 N Flagler Drive in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, call (561) 855-1802 or visit thewandershop.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!