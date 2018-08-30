The Wander Shop Opens Brick and Mortar Store, Signals Change for Up-and-Coming MASS District

Marisa Folz sits in her wicker peacock chair that’s perched next to succulents and trendy throw pillows. It’s an Instagram-friendly statement piece but if you ask her, she’ll proudly brag about thrifting it for $50.

The chair sits inside 915 North Flagler Dr., the newest tenant at The Hive — a cozy warehouse district within the up-and-coming MASS District. MASS stands for "Music & Arts South of Sunrise."

Folz’s brick and mortar, The Wander Shop, is in its third adaption and for the first time, it has real walls and central air conditioning. It started in 2016 as a traveling Airstream boutique parked at Wilton Manors’ Eucalyptus Gardens. Folz, who is now 26-years-old, fell so in love with the spot that she decided to keep the trailer parked there and get a second, glammed out chrome Airstream for traveling. Despite the shop’s success, the young entrepreneur knew she still wanted an actual building.