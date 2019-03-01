Four Authors to Watch at Broward's 2019 Literary Feast

Broward County's annual Literary Feast is back this weekend for its 31st installment. Over the years, the event has featured more than 500 acclaimed authors and raised over $4 million for Broward County Library programs and children in the community.

Literary Feast kicks off on Friday, March 1, when the authors pay visits to Broward County high schools to speak about their careers. In the evening, LitLIVE! will be held at various Barnes & Noble bookstores throughout the county, featuring book signings, panel discussions, and author Q&A's. Saturday's schedule includes the Night of Literary Feasts’ welcome reception at Bahia Mar in Fort Lauderdale, followed by a silent auction and literary dinners hosted in private homes and local restaurants. Around 350 guests are expected throughout the weekend.

Book lovers of all kinds should find something to satiate their tastes at this year's event, which will host 14 authors including Ronald H. Balson, Beck Dorey-Stein, Peter Hellman, Shari Lapena, and Daniel Stone.