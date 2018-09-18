The Ten Best Deals for Spatember 2018

From the heavy traffic jams to people in sports cars weaving along I-95 without using their blinkers, life in South Florida can get pretty hectic. But if you're looking to switch off, relax, and get pampered this month, there's no need to look further than your own backyard. Spatember is back and, thanks to the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, a wellness journey awaits you at a discounted price at some to the most exclusive resort and day spas of the Florida Gold Coast.

The spas listed below have it all covered: gorgeous settings, massages, facials, hair treatments, and signature body and nail therapies, all for just $99 a treatment (and don't forget to tip for the great service). Ready to unwind? Spatember offers run through September 30. Here are the best deals you'll find through the end of the month.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Rtiz-Carlton

1. The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Fort Lauderdale. Let all your cares melt away with a lovely range of specials at this refined luxury resort. Consider the All About the Basics, a mix of a full body aromatherapy oil massage, eye treatment, and a pink mud leave-in conditioner. Or go for the All You Need Are Results, a facial with special peels, extractions, a mask, serum, and sun defense protection. For more indulgence, book two or more treatments and get an enhancement, glass of champagne, and a pool pass. We suggest kicking things up a notch with the Love is in the Hair which, added to any of the offers, gets you shampoo and style service ($45). If you bring a friend, both of you will receive a glass of bubbly, a sampler set, access to the pool, and a card with Spatember offerings through November. Specials are for South Florida residents only. Gratuity is based on the original value and parking is free. 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.; 954-465-2300; ritzcarlton.com.