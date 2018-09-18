The Ten Best Deals for Spatember 2018

From the heavy traffic jams to people in sports cars weaving along I-95 without using their blinkers, life in South Florida can get pretty hectic. But if you're looking to switch off, relax, and get pampered this month, there's no need to look further than your own backyard.
The spas listed below have it all covered: gorgeous settings, massages, facials, hair treatments, and signature body and nail therapies, all for just $99 a treatment (and don't forget to tip for the great service).
1. The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Fort Lauderdale. Let all your cares melt away with a lovely range of specials at this refined luxury resort. Consider the All About the Basics, a mix of a full body aromatherapy oil massage, eye treatment, and a pink mud leave-in conditioner. Or go for the All You Need Are Results, a facial with special peels, extractions, a mask, serum, and sun defense protection. For more indulgence, book two or more treatments and get an enhancement, glass of champagne, and a pool pass. We suggest kicking things up a notch with the Love is in the Hair which, added to any of the offers, gets you shampoo and style service ($45). If you bring a friend, both of you will receive a glass of bubbly, a sampler set, access to the pool, and a card with Spatember offerings through November. Specials are for South Florida residents only. Gratuity is based on the original value and parking is free. 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.; 954-465-2300; ritzcarlton.com.
2. Diplomat Spa. Relax and refresh at this luxury resort's soothing, oceanfront sanctuary with the 50-minute signature Swedish massage and eye treatment. Or try the balance facial with scalp and eye treatment, a deep cleansing and exfoliating facial customized to revitalize your skin and give it an instant glow. You can also pamper your hands and feet with the Coco Mango mani and pedi, complete with a luxurious soak, scrub exfoliation, deep hydrating mask, and an essential oil therapy. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8400; diplomatresort.com.
3. Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach. Perched atop a sixty-floor sky deck overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this contemporary spa offers a serene setting for relaxation with two 90-minute Spatember offers. Immerse yourself in Rest, a deeply relaxing head to toe massage with vetiver and sandalwood essential oils followed by a face massage and mask. Or indulge in the Revive, which fuses body exfoliation, targeted compression, aromatics, a massage, and stretching techniques that energize the body and clear the mind. Guests get access to the steam room, rain showers, and a relaxation lounge. Offers are available Sunday through Friday. 531 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale; 954-414-5100; conradfortlauderdale.com.
5. Pure Spa at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort. Find great deals with a unique Scandinavian touch at this intimate, nurturing boutique spa. Enjoy unobstructed ocean views while indulging in 75-minute customized packages that are typically priced at upwards of $200. Try the Pure You Massage, which includes an express facial with organic products. Or treat yourself to the Papaya Body Dream, a deep cleansing of the skin with a full-body wrap, scrub, and relaxing 25-minute massage. Then kick back in the relaxation room or outdoor patio. 2000 N. Ocean Blvd; 954-556-7600; spa.pelicanbeach.com.
6. The Red Door Salon & Spa. Find relaxation at this Estée Lauder spa with the 80-minute Escape Massage, a mix of full body and therapeutic scalp therapy with a warm cushion to soothe back muscles. The essential facial includes a deep pore cleansing, expert extractions, and custom products combined with a choice of LED therapy, oxygen infusion, or microdermabrasion. A seasonal manicure and pedicure integrate skin exfoliation, a hydrating back rub, a customized foot bath, and paraffin treatment to seal in moisture for softer hands and feet. 2598 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-5787; thereddoor.com.
7. Spa 66 at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina. Head to this soothing sanctuary for treatments that use deep hydration to promote wellness and renewal. Experience the 80-minute signature massage sampler, a blend of Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone, and reflexology techniques. Or treat yourself to a customized instant eye lift facial to erase under eye wrinkles, bags, and puffiness. For the Spa Retreat treatment, you will soak in a customized jacuzzi tub for 25 minutes then receive a 50-minute tranquility massage in the private spa suite. Add-ons are available for all three treatments. Guests receive free valet and access to sauna, steam room, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. 2301 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale; 954-728-3598; spa-66.com.
9. The Spa at Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. Visit this seaside oasis Monday through Friday for top-to-toe rejuvenation. Nestled in a secluded Marriott resort, this spa features a 50-minute massage medley: an award-winning combination of aromatherapy, Swedish, and deep tissue massage. The 50-minute NuFACE facial lifts and contours your skin with micro-sculpting technology and the Royal Body Treatment incorporates a warm body exfoliating scrub and a hydrating body masque. Take some time to enjoy the private pool and jacuzzi, as well. 3030 Holiday Dr, Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-3032; marriott.com.
10. St. Somewhere Spa at Margaritaville. Envelop your senses at this 11,000 square foot getaway with a customized muscle mender massage that uses deep tissue techniques, refreshing citrus aromatherapy, and warm towels, followed with relaxing scalp and face massages. Or restore and refresh your skin with the signature citrus facial with Vitamin C to stimulate collagen production, purify, brighten, and smooth your complexion. Complete your treatment with a collagen crystal lip mask, then enjoy a delicious complimentary mimosa. Offers are valid Sunday through Friday. 1111 N Ocean Dr, Hollywood; 954-874-4430; margaritavillehollywoodbeachresort.com/spa.
