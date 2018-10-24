The Ten Best Halloween Events For Kids in South Florida

It's that spooky time of the year again. For this year's Halloween festivities, Broward and Palm Beach Counties will transform into a world of chills and thrills as little ones fill the streets to trick-or-treat on one of the most entertaining holidays of the year.

A monster mash in Fort Lauderdale, a pumpkin carving in Deerfield Beach, a wizard show in Pompano, a dance party in Boca Raton and countless costume contests offer plenty of Halloween-themed family entertainment options around South Florida.

Here's our list of ten fun events where you and your mini-ghouls can celebrate Halloween, starting this weekend.

Photo by Carina Mask

1. YAAlloween Party at the Young At Art Museum. Dress your children in their favorite costumes and head to the Young At Art Museum in Davie for a night of artful, frightful fun. The museum-wide party will feature themed art adventures including Finger Puppet Creatures, Monster Puppets, and a Spooky I Spy Activity. Look out for Monster Mash music time, a family costume contest, and a costume parade. 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 26 at the Young At Art Museum, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie, 954-424-0085; youngatartmuseum.org. Tickets range from $11 to $14.

2. Trick or Treat with the Animals. The Humane Society of Broward is brewing up its first Trick or Treat With the Animals event, a free Carnival-style party where children will get to play with puppies, offer treats to pets in the shelter, and partake in face painting. Attractions also include a pumpkin patch photo booth and a costume contest. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 26 at the Humane Society of Broward, 2070 Griffin Rd., Dania Beach; 954-989-3977; humanebroward.com. Admission is free.

3. Westside Park Halloween Festivities. Expect all things Halloween at this park's event on Friday, October 26. The spooky fun includes a Silly Magic stage show, balloon twisters, and bounce houses.Thrill-seekers are also encouraged to get creative for a costume contest, search for candy in a haystack, and partake in a pie-eating competition. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 26, at the Ovetta McKeithen Recreational Complex, 445 S.W. Second St., Deerfield Beach; 954-480-4481; deerfield-beach.com. Admission is free.

Photo by Carina Mask

4. Halloween Spooktacular at Cambria Parc. The grassy area of Cambria Parc will be all lit up for its first Halloween Spooktacular extravaganza on Saturday, October 27. Expect a bounce house, potato sack racing, barbecue by Troy’s BBQ and kid and adult costume contests. 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, October 27 at Lennar at Cambria Parc, 5440 Flavor Pict Rd., Boynton Beach. Tickets for adults cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

5. A Creature's Trick-or-Treat at Secret Woods. It's all about the wildlife at this nature center in Dania Beach, with walks and talks along this forest of large laurel oak, stranger fig trees, and red bay. You and your little ones will get to stroll down a trail decorated with themed stations to learn about crabs, owls, vultures, snakes, and other native wildlife. There's also plenty of trick or treating to keep the kids entertained. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 28, 2701 W. State Rd. 84, Dania Beach; 954-357-8884. Admission costs $5 per child ages 2 or older.



6. Halloween Hoe-Down. The Halloween Hoe-Down is back: A spooktacular family gathering hosted by Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation. Highlights include live music, a petting zoo, pie eating, and creepy costume and pumpkin carving contests. Visitors can also enjoy hayrides, a pumpkin patch, and a s'more station. 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 30 at the Villages of Hillsboro Park, 4111 NW Sixth St., Deerfield Beach; 954-480-4494; deerfield-beach.com. Admission is free.

7. Kids Monster Bash at the Addison. Before the doors open for adults, the Addison will host a Kids Monster Bash for families of elementary-aged children. The venue will hold a not-so-scary dance party, trick-or-treating with special characters, and a kid-approved menu of light bites, including Italian ices. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 31 at the Addison, 2 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton. Tickets cost $20 per child and $10 per accompanying adult at eventbrite.com.

Photo by Max Reed

8. Halloween Boo Bash. Pompano Citi Centre is the place to go for children over the age of ten who want to wear masks and partake in hair-raising excitement. The venue will get a full Halloween makeover complete with carousel rides, themed craft activities, and special giveaways. 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 31 at the Pompano Citi Centre, 1955 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach. Admission is free via eventbrite.com.

9. Not So Spooky Halloween at Gulfstream Park. Trick or treating, a wizard show, and a fire and fountain show with a fire-breathing dragon are some of the Halloween attractions at this shopping, dining and entertainment venue in Hallandale Beach. A hula hoop contest rounds out the fun. 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 31 at 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach. Admission is free.

10. Trick or Treating at Sunrise Fire Stations. Looking for something different to do this year? The city of Sunrise is offering families with elementary-aged children a chance to visit five fire stations for safe Halloween fun. Police and fire rescue personnel will hand out treats and a free shuttle will run between the stations. 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31 at various locations; 954-747-4600; sunrisefl.gov. Admission is free.