Navigation
Support Us
Search

Comedy

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Bring Comedic Chops to Hard Rock Live

You know them from Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Parks & Recreation, and so much more.
January 17, 2024
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Share this:
Bud Abbott and Lou Costello. Cheech and Chong. Steve Martin and Martin Short. Everyone loves a good comedy duo. But what's something all of these famed friends are missing? The ladies! That's where the next wave of comedy couples comes in: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

You know them from Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Parks & Recreation, and so much more, and the award-winning actresses, authors, and producers are bringing that BFF comedy charm to South Florida on Sunday, January 21.

"It's going to be an evening of comedy, conversation, improv, and we don't know what else yet. But it's going to be awesome," Tina Fey said when introducing the Restless Leg Tour on social media. And if the previously sold-out dates are any sign of what's to come — the tour has been going on strong since early 2023 — the show at Hard Rock Live will be one of the funniest ways to battle the Sunday scaries.

From coverage on social media, it's evident that you can expect lots of glamour (see: costume changes), stand-up (from them, not us), and a sit-down (them talking to us). It will be exciting to see how they combine their collective career histories in a 100-minute performance.

Here are a few things we're hoping to see:

Talk of Their Friendship

They've been friends for more than 30 years — that's a long time for two women to stay close friends in Hollywood. They've done movies together. They've written together. They hosted the Golden Globes together — four times. They've done so much together and apart. How did their friendship stand the test of time?

Talk of SNL

The late '90s and early aughts on SNL were funny. We'll admit that. And that's in large part to Fey and Poehler. Will they do a Weekend Update segment together? Bring back some of their lauded skits like "Mom Jeans"?

Talk of 30 Rock

Speaking of Saturday Night Live, Tina Fey's 30 Rock, in which Amy Poehler guest-starred occasionally, is a loosely based iteration. And whether you saw it when it first came out (2006-2013) or caught its seven seasons on reruns, you know there was a large cast of characters. Will any of them make it to the South Florida show? Will Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, or Jane Krakowski stop by to regale us with memories of working with the ladies?

Talk of Mean Girls

Multiple generations can relate to Mean Girls, whether it be the 2004 movie, the musical on Broadway, or the new musical film that came last week — Fey had a part in all of it. Amy Poehler was the "cool mom" in the original movie. How has this cult-classic film lived on through so many iterations for 20-plus years? Will they talk about what it was like to be a part of such a pop-culture phenomenon? Will "fetch" finally happen? There's only one way to find out.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. 6 p.m. Sunday, January 21, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $95 to $305 via ticketmaster.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Christine Borges is an award-winning writer and editor from Miami. She has over a decade of experience reporting on music, fashion, and the arts. When she’s not exploring new scenes and cultures, she’s petting dogs.
Contact: Christine Borges

Trending

Mindy Shrago's "Wish You Were Here" at Club Gallery Spans a Lifetime

Visual Art

Mindy Shrago's "Wish You Were Here" at Club Gallery Spans a Lifetime

By Artburst Miami
"The Art of the Brick" Celebrates Everyone's Favorite Danish Plastic Brick Toy

Things To Do

"The Art of the Brick" Celebrates Everyone's Favorite Danish Plastic Brick Toy

By Luis Gomez
Meet the Miami Queens of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16

Film & TV

Meet the Miami Queens of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16

By Jesse Fraga
Dee Valladares Is Survivor's First Cuban-Born Winner

Film & TV

Dee Valladares Is Survivor's First Cuban-Born Winner

By Catherine Toruno
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation